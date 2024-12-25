Russell Wilson Praises Jaylen Warren, Says He Will Be ‘Big Part’ Of Steelers Turning Season Around

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ entire offensive identity was supposed to be centered on the two-headed monster in the backfield of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Unfortunately, Warren dealt with multiple injuries early in the season that slowed him down. He has just started to reach his stride over the final few weeks of the season.

He posted another solid outing against the Kansas City Chiefs with 71 rushing yards on 11 carries and another 41 yards on five receptions. It was his first time over 100 total yards this season after nearly reaching that mark last week against the Ravens.

Russell Wilson maintained his usual positivity and praised all of his teammates after the game, but gave a little extra when asked about Warren.

“Yeah, I mean, Jaylen’s been great for us. Obviously he was kind of injured, dinged up early in the season. He’s been great for us, making some big-time runs, catches and all that,” Wilson said via the Steelers’ YouTube after the game. “He did a really good job in the flat, the throw I threw to him out there. And he does some really special things. He’s physical, he’s tough to tackle.

“We’re excited about Jaylen, he’s gonna be a big part of us turning this around.”

Here is the play that Wilson was referring to. Warren showed great acceleration after he caught the ball and finished the run with some extra yards after contact after lowering his shoulder into the defender.

Wilson’s comments were not a slight at Harris. He made sure to follow it up by also praising Harris, but he’s been a constant presence all season. Warren has really just started to ramp up over the last few weeks.

Mike Tomlin talked about the need to examine what they are doing and make any necessary changes to reverse the late-season skid before the playoffs begin in a couple weeks. It seems that a change is already underway at running back.

Their share of touches were more even against the Chiefs with 16 for Warren and 15 for Harris, but Harris had five touches on the final drive in garbage time. Warren had a much larger share of the meaningful touches earlier in the game.

That was a continuation from the week prior with 17 total touches for Warren compared to just nine for Harris. They have finally pulled even in their workload within the offense, and Warren seems to be on his way to comfortably passing him as the top option.

The Steelers declined Harris’ fifth-year option in May, making 2024 the last season under his current contract. The fact that Warren can be retained beyond the 2024 season with a cheaper RFA tender was likely part of that decision, and we are starting to see why. Warren has looked like the more dynamic back with the ball in his hands.

Wilson was sacked five times, and the passing game has really struggled to get going lately. If they find success in the playoffs, it is going to need to be with the legs of Warren and Harris. The way things are looking now, Warren may have to lead that effort.