Russell Wilson Not Basking In Big Numbers: ‘I Just Focus On Winning’

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson threw for 414 yards in his last game, the second-most in his career. He also threw for three touchdowns, an offensive display Pittsburgh has grown unaccustomed to. But ultimately, what matters to Wilson is that those 414 yards and three touchdowns led to a win. Whenever given the opportunity to acknowledge his production, he weaves it into a utilitarian tale.

“I never really focus on yards. I just focus on winning”, Wilson told reporters on Thursday via the Steelers’ website. “That’s all I care about, is winning and what we do and how we do it, and how we get there. And obviously, when your guys are making plays like that, it gives you a better chance to win, so whatever we’ve got to do every day to be our best and help this team win”.

This past Sunday, the Steelers needed Russell Wilson to throw for 414 yards and three touchdowns. It marked only the third time in his career that he threw for 400-plus yards, but what matters is that he did what he needed to do.

“That’s all I focus on every day, and so it’s not about the personal side of it, or what we’re able to accomplish”, Wilson said, regarding individual statistics over the Steelers’ record. “I’ve been able to accomplish a lot of great things along the way, but the only thing I’m occupied with and focused on is us accomplishing our ultimate goal, and that’s winning that Super Bowl”.

Since taking over in Week 7, Russell Wilson has the Steelers at 5-1 and 9-3 on the season. He is 123-for-187 passing for 1,626 yards with 10 touchdowns to 3 interceptions. The Steelers have had their highs and lows since he took over offensively, but on the whole, his presence has allowed them to take their passing game to another level.

Wilson is a player who arrived with a lengthy resume before suiting up for the Steelers. He already has a Super Bowl title, even if he has long sought his second one. In addition to over 45,000 career passing yards, he has 344 passing touchdowns. His 40 game-winning drives also rank among the elite in NFL history.

At the end of the day, though, the Steelers brought in Russell Wilson to do whatever is necessary to engineer victory. Whether that means managing the game one week or throwing for five touchdowns in another, that is why he is in the Black and Gold right now. Among their available options, he stood the best chance of delivering.

And so far, by and large, he has done that, but some of the biggest tests are ahead. After the “revenge” game against the Browns, Wilson and the Steelers get the Eagles, Ravens, and Chiefs. Chances are, in at least one of them, he will have to throw for a bunch of yards to win. And if he pulls it off, he’ll just talk about how great it was to win, not the 400-plus yards.