Russell Wilson Nominated For Award After Stellar Week 13 Performance

For the first time all season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a player nominated for the FedEx Air & Ground Players of the Week. Russell Wilson led the offense to 37 points — the Steelers also scored a defensive touchdown — with his explosive performance and now has a chance at some weekly recognition, per NFL.com.

Wilson completed 29-of-38 passes (76.3 percent) for 414 yards and three touchdowns. He also had one interception for a pick-six, but that can hardly be blamed on him after a blatant missed illegal contact sent George Pickens to the ground before the pass arrived. Wilson’s passer rating was a very strong 126.4.

Along with those stats, he posted an adjusted net yards per passing attempt of 10. Anything over six is pretty solid; a 10 is remarkable. Wilson would be pace for some of the best numbers of his career extrapolated over a full 17-game season. He won’t reach those after missing the first six games, but he is still 5-1.

Many didn’t think the Steelers could win in a shootout, but Joe Burrow posted a very strong game of his own with 31 points scored on offense and Wilson matched him punch for punch and then some.

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren each won FedEx Ground Player of the Week one time in 2023, but no Steelers quarterback has won the Air Player of the Week since Ben Roethlisberger retired.

The award is no longer confined to separate categories of air and ground. There are now six total nominations and two of them win. A $2,000 donation is made in the winners’ names by FedEx to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund for HBCUs across the country.

Visit this link and make sure to vote for Steelers QB Russell Wilson. He deserves some recognition for that excellent performance, and it is for a cause that he is passionate about.