Rodney Harrison: Arthur Smith ‘Doesn’t Get Enough Credit’ For Steelers’ Offensive Success

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rolling into the playoffs once again in 2024. There’s something very different about this team compared to years prior, though. Behind Arthur Smith, the offense is clicking in a way it hasn’t been since Ben Roethlisberger was around. Players all around the offense have stepped up when they’ve needed to, and the Steelers finally look like a truly scary team to play in January.
There’s been plenty of players to give credit for this transformation. Justin Fields and Russell Wilson have both led the Steelers to wins during their time as starters. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have been a reliable running back duo. The offensive line has managed to keep things together through injury-induced adversity. Even youngsters like Calvin Austin III have taken on larger roles.
One person who might deserve more credit than he’s been getting is OC Arthur Smith. NBC’s Rodney Harrison believes Smith isn’t getting enough recognition for the success Pittsburgh’s offense has had, which he expressed via Football Night in America on YouTube.
“You’ve gotta give props to Arthur Smith,” Harrison said. “Him coming in, having a game plan ready for Justin Fields, but then all of a sudden shifting and being able to have a different game plan for Russell Wilson, two different quarterbacks. So he doesn’t get enough credit for the job that he’s come in and done. Arthur Smith’s come in and he’s worked with two different quarterbacks, some guys missing in the starting lineup. I think he’s been terrific.”
Smith is receiving credit this season. Still, it might not be as much as he deserves. As Harrison mentions, Smith is only in his first season with the Steelers and has had to deal with a load of injuries across the unit. However, the offense is now running better than it has in years. It’s happening at a key time with the Steelers in the midst of a playoff race.
Pittsburgh’s not in the clear yet, though. They’re embarking on a brutal stretch to end the regular season. The Steelers are facing the Philadelphia Eagles, Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs over their next three games. If Smith can guide the offense through those battles, he’ll likely be receiving a bit more praise.