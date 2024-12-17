Richard Sherman: Steelers Could Be In For ‘Tough Finish’ Without George Pickens

This season, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense has drastically improved compared what it has been recently. However, that doesn’t mean it’s perfect. Against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers couldn’t seem to do anything right offensively. That might have been due to the absence of George Pickens. Without Pickens, the Steelers’ passing attack looks lost. Former NFL corner Richard Sherman believes the Steelers could be in trouble if Pickens continues to miss time.

“They’re gonna have to figure it out offensively, figure out a way to score more points, to put more pressure on these defenses,” Sherman said recently on his podcast. “Hopefully, George Pickens’ hamstring gets healthy because he’s a huge factor in this offense, and what they’re able to do, how they’re able to stretch the field, and what that opens up for Najee Harris and this run game.

“Hopefully, he’s able to get back, or else it’s gonna be a really, really tough finish for the Pittsburgh Steelers on what has been a really, really good and promising season for them.”

If the Steelers continue to play like they did against the Eagles, Sherman won’t be wrong. That kind of offensive performance just isn’t going to cut it against the teams they have left on the schedule. Their next two opponents, the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, are two of the AFC’s best teams.

Unfortunately, hamstring injuries can be tough. It’s an injury that can linger, and rushing a player back brings a high risk of aggravating it. One of the highlights of Pickens’ game is how explosive he is. Rushing him back could hurt the Steelers more than it helps them. Even if they lose these next two games, they could still win the AFC North. Being cautious with Pickens isn’t a bad idea.

However, Sherman is correct that the Steelers could find themselves between a rock and a hard place without Pickens. On one hand, they likely don’t want to find themselves forced to win their final game of the season in order to win the AFC North. On the other hand, they’re already locked into the playoffs, and they’re going to want Pickens completely healthy for the postseason.

Finding a balance is tricky. The Steelers have exercised caution with these types of injuries this year, so that probably isn’t going to change. They didn’t rush Russell Wilson back from his calf injury. They played it safe when Justin Fields was dealing with a hamstring issue. The Steelers probably aren’t going to put Pickens onto the field until he’s 100 percent, or close to it. They might need other playmakers to step up.