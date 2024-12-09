Richard Sherman Believes Russell Wilson Will Take ‘More Team-Friendly Deal’ With Steelers After Season

Although they were missing George Pickens Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers still had an acceptable passing attack against the Cleveland Browns. Multiple pass catchers stepped up, but Russell Wilson deserves a lot of credit too. In the past, the Steelers’ offense likely would’ve crumbled without its No. 1 receiver. That wasn’t the case in Week 14, and much of that is thanks to Wilson’s continued resurgence. He’s likely earned himself a big payday after this season, but Richard Sherman, his former teammate, believes he won’t bleed the Steelers dry.

Let Russ cook!! 👨‍🍳 This TD pass to Freiermuth is a dart 📺: #CLEvsPIT on CBS/Paramount+

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/f1pIGabeAS — NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2024

“The way this team has embraced him, the way he’s changed himself to fit this culture, and to really step in and help this team the way he has, he’s gonna deserve the money he can ask for,” Sherman said recently on his podcast. “But it’s gonna be what you value more.

“I think he’s gonna value the fit more than the money. He’ll probably take a more team-friendly deal going forward. He got a lot of money from the Seattle Seahawks, got a lot of money from Denver. Now you gotta worry about legacy and reputation going forward.”

Sherman was teammates with Wilson in Seattle for six years, so he likely has a better understanding of the quarterback than most people. Based on the way Wilson has talked since signing with the Steelers, it seems like Sherman’s analysis is right on the money.

This season, the Steelers are essentially paying Wilson pennies on a one-year deal, at least relative to what other quarterbacks make. He is making a ton of cash from his deal with the Denver Broncos, though. After the Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022, Wilson signed a five-year, $245 million contract extension. Obviously, he didn’t get all of that money, but according to Spotrac, $161 million was guaranteed.

That isn’t the only massive contract Wilson has signed either. In 2019, he got a four-year, $140 million deal from the Seahawks. Wilson has been well-compensated for his incredible career. That could influence his decision after this season.

However, Sherman is correct that Wilson has earned a significant deal. While he is 36, he’s looked like he found the Fountain of Youth with the Steelers. There wouldn’t be anything wrong with Wilson asking for another large deal. It’s all about what the nine-time Pro Bowler values more.

It sounds like Wilson is more concerned with solidifying his legacy at this point in his career. This season with the Steelers was always going to be a redemption tour for him. On that front, he’s succeeded. It seems like he’s enjoyed his time in Pittsburgh too. He and Mike Tomlin appear to have established a great relationship. Even though he doesn’t have to, perhaps Wilson could do the Steelers a favor this offseason.

It would be interesting what the Steelers would do with that extra cash if Wilson re-signed with them for less than his market value. Hopefully they would use it to upgrade their offense, continuing to support Wilson. That would be a good way to pay him back if he does take a team-friendly deal. Whatever the case ends up being, hopefully Wilson sticks with the Steelers. He’s certainly been their best quarterback since Ben Roethlisberger retired.