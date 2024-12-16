Report: Steelers Work Out CFL WR Ajou Ajou, P Jake Julien

The Pittsburgh Steelers were busy updating their Rolodex of players Monday coming off a 27-13 the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following a report that the Steelers worked out CFL DB Tyrell Ford, 3downnation.com followed up with another report that the Steelers also worked out CFL WR Ajou Ajou and punter Jake Julien on Monday.

CFL players are eligible to work out for NFL teams through Feb. 11, but they are unable to sign contracts until Jan. 6, based on CFL rules. So, the Monday workouts that the Steelers held would be for potential practice-squad depth for the playoffs or for potential reserve/futures contracts after the season.

Ajou, who was born and raised in Alberta, Canada, spent two seasons at Clemson from 2020-21, playing in 22 games. In search of more playing time, Ajou transferred to South Florida for the 2022 season but missed all but one game due to a sports hernia. Ajou spent one season at Garden City Community College at the JUCO level in 2023 after being denied a roster spot at USF.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pounder finished the 2023 season at the JUCO level and declared for the NFL and CFL drafts. He was selected No. 59 overall in the CFL Draft by the Saskatchewan Roughriders where he went on to become the first seventh-round pick in Roughriders’ history to score a touchdown.

With the Roughriders in 2023, he finished with 20 catches for 307 yards and two touchdowns on 32 targets.

As for Julien, he’s one of the best punters in the CFL. According to 3downnation.com, Julien earned All-CFL honors this season after breaking former CFL and NFL punter Jon Ryan’s record for single-season punting average by more than three yards.

Julien punted 107 times for 5,773 yards for the Edmonton Elks in 2024, leading the CFL in gross average (54.0 yards), a league record, and net average of 40.0 yards. Eight of his punts were downed inside the 10-yard line.

Julien punted in college at Eastern Michigan and spent time in the offseason in 2022 with the New England Patriots before transitioning to the CFL, where he’s spent time with the Ottawa Redblacks and the Elks.