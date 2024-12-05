Report: Bengals LB Logan Wilson Likely Out For Season, Would Miss Steelers Rematch

Cincinnati Bengals LB Logan Wilson missed Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, watching QB Russell Wilson and company roll to over 500-yards of offense and 44 total points. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports that Logan Wilson is likely to miss the Week 18 rematch, too. Expected to undergo knee surgery, he’s set to miss the rest of the season.

#Bengals LB Logan Wilson had a surgical cleanup on his knee this morning, sources say. He’s expected to miss the rest of the regular season. Another tough blow to the Cincy defense. pic.twitter.com/x71o8mPofL — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 5, 2024

Wilson didn’t play against Pittsburgh due to his knee injury that caused him to miss the entire week of practice leading up to the game. Prior to Sunday, he had started all 11 games and was the Bengals’ leading tackler with 104 stops. Their every-down and all-situations player, it’s a big blow to an already struggling defense. On the season, Cincinnati ranks 31st in points allowed, 27th in yards allowed, and has given up 16 rushing touchdowns across 12 games.

With Wilson out, the Steelers had success over the middle of the field. TE Pat Freiermuth had his most productive day of the season, catching six passes for 68 yards and one touchdown. Wilson finished the game with over 400-yards through the air and three touchdowns as Pittsburgh scored its most points in a game since 2018.

Linebacker Germaine Pratt became the Bengals’ top off-ball player, finishing the game with 13 tackles. Despite his unit’s struggles, he downplayed how well the Steelers’ offense performed. Logan Wilson’s replacement was Akeem Davis-Gaither, playing in all situations after previously serving as a base and specialty-package linebacker. He also finished the game with 13 stops.

Wilson, the Bengals’ third-round pick in 2020, has appeared in 68 games and made 58 starts. He’s recorded 495 tackles along with 5.5 sacks and an impressive 11 interceptions, making him one of the league’s better and most underrated off-ball linebackers.

The Steelers and Bengals will see each other again in their Week 18 regular-season finale at Acrisure Stadium. For Pittsburgh, it could have big playoff and seeding implications. For Cincinnati, it’ll be the last stop on a disappointing 2024 season.