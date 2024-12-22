Kenny Pickett Throws First TD (And First INT) With Eagles (Updates)

UPDATE, 2:05 p.m.: Eagles’ QB Jalen Hurts was ruled out for the rest of the game with a concussion, giving way to Kenny Pickett to be the quarterback the rest of the way Sunday for Philadelphia on the road against the Washington Commanders.

Injury Update: QB Jalen Hurts (concussion) is out. https://t.co/I99jJ1qVob — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) December 22, 2024

Our original story is below.

A few plays after replacing the injured Jalen Hurts, who is being evaluated for a concussion, former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett fired a touchdown pass to Eagles WR A.J. Brown Sunday to stake Philadelphia to a 14-0 lead on the road over the Washington Commanders.

Hurts was injured on a scramble after his head bounced off the turf, leading to him being sent off to be evaluated. Pickett came in and led the Eagles into the end zone, capping the 8-play, 57-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Brown on a slant for the score.

Kenny Pickett fills in and throws a TD to AJ Brown! 📺: #PHIvsWAS on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO909ge pic.twitter.com/P8lX2CPRsk — NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2024

Pickett played just four snaps on the drive, but his first one came on a 3rd and 7, and Pickett converted with a 10-yard pass to Brown to move the chains.

After that, Pickett later hit Brown for 6 yards and then fired the strike to Brown for the 4-yard touchdown, finishing 3-for-3 for 20 yards and a score on the drive with Hurts being evaluated in the medical tent.

But the good times were short-lived. On the Eagles’ next drive, Pickett threw an ugly interception right into the hands of LB Frankie Luvu.

One week after his new team picked up a big win over his former team, one that Pickett requested a trade from in the offseason, it was rather fitting that the New Jersey native came off the bench and made plays in big spots to lead his favorite childhood team to a touchdown, giving Pickett his first career scoring pass with the Eagles.

Prior to today, Pickett had attempted just three passes for the Eagles on the season, completing one pass for 5 yards in the 34-6 win over Dallas on Nov. 10. He had played just 28 offensive snaps prior to that.