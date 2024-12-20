Ravens’ WR Depth Takes Hit, Rule Nelson Agholor Out For Steelers Game

The Baltimore Ravens will be down another receiver for tomorrow’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after ruling out WR Nelson Agholor due to a concussion.

WR Nelson Agholor (concussion) has been downgraded to “out” for Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 20, 2024

Failing to practice all week, he officially ended the week as questionable. While speaking to reporters Thursday, John Harbaugh said he asked team doctors if Agholor had enough time to clear protocol on a shortened week. Evidently, he did not.

On the season, Nelson Agholor has just 14 receptions, but they’ve gone for big plays. He’s averaging nearly 17 yards per catch with a pair of touchdowns, including a 40-yard reception last Sunday in the Ravens’ win over the New York Giants. It was on that play Agholor suffered the concussion, landing hard and exiting the game.

In the first matchup against Pittsburgh, Agholor had zero catches on one target.

With WR Diontae Johnson ruled out after being excused from the team, the Raven are thin at wide receiver. That’ll be compounded if No. 2 WR Rashod Bateman is unable to play or severely limited by a foot injury that has his status questionable for Saturday. Limited Wednesday, he was downgraded to DNP on Thursday. NFL Insider Albert Breer reported that the team is optimistic about Bateman’s status but he’s still shaping up to be a game-time decision. He is second on the team in yards and touchdowns.

Zay Flowers remains the Ravens’ No. 1 WR, leading the team in receptions and yards. Other receivers who could step in are speedster Tylan Wallace and rookie Tez Walker, the latter catching his first NFL touchdown pass last week.

Of course, Baltimore is built around its running game and has two excellent pass-catching tight ends in Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely, allowing it to withstand receiver injuries more than other squads. On the opposite end, the Steelers will try to overcome the absence of WR George Pickens, who will miss his third-straight game due to a hamstring injury.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore kick off Saturday at 4:30 PM/EST.