Ravens’ Week 16 Estimated Tuesday Injury Report: Nelson Agholor Misses Practice, Ar’Darius Washington Limited

Fresh off of a 35-14 blowout win over the New York Giants in Week 15, in which they were relatively healthy coming out of it, the Baltimore Ravens have a tight turnaround to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.

Entering Sunday’s matchup against the Giants, the Ravens were quite healthy, as only four players were listed as questionable: OLB Adissa Isaac, S Sanoussi Kane, DT Michael Pierce, and CB TJ Tampa. WR Rashod Bateman and OLB Kyle Van Noy were the only other players to appear on the injury report last week, and neither had injury designations entering the game against the Giants.

Now, entering the Week 16 matchup against the Steelers on a short week, the Ravens are looking pretty good from a health standpoint.

The Ravens released the estimated injury report for Tuesday, as Tuesday was a walkthrough practice for the Ravens on a short week.

The Ravens released the injury report just moments ago.

We held a walk-through on Tuesday, so our report is a practice estimation. pic.twitter.com/jsvY117o8X — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 17, 2024

RAVENS’ WEEK 16 ESTIMATED TUESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

WR Nelson Agholor (Concussion)

WR Diontae Johnson (NIR — Personal)

CB Jayln Armour-Davis (hamstring)

LIMITED

OLB Adissa Isaac (hamstring)

S Sanoussi Kane (hamstring)

S Ar’Darius Washington (ankle)

FULL

CB TJ Tampa (ankle)

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor is the biggest concern for the Ravens on the Tuesday injury report. He missed practice with a concussion, putting him in the protocol, which should impact his availability on Saturday against the Steelers. Agholor did not have a reception in the first matchup on just one target.

Safety Ar’Darius Washington was also listed as a limited participant Tuesday due to an ankle injury. This is worth monitoring moving forward, considering he is the starting safety for the Ravens and has been a key playmaker for Baltimore in the second half of the season as the Ravens have dealt with injuries at the position.

As reported Monday, wide receiver Diontae Johnson won’t be part of the team this week as the Ravens and the receiver reached a mutual decision to be apart for the week ahead of the Steelers’ matchup.