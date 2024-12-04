Ravens Suspending WR Diontae Johnson For ‘Conduct Detrimental’ To Team

The Baltimore Ravens are suspending WR Diontae Johnson for one-game due to conduct deemed detrimental to the team, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday.

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta released a statement explaining the suspension, calling it a “difficult decision” but explaining that Johnson refused to enter the game against the Eagles.

It explains an odd couple of days between Johnson and the team. Though active for the Eagles game, Johnson did not play a single snap. On Monday, head coach John Harbaugh was vague about Diontae Johnson’s status and future, not committing to Johnson or explaining his lack of playing time. He told reporters the team would work through things with Johnson.

Evidently, working through things means a suspension. And we now know why Johnson didn’t participate in the game, choosing not to enter it himself. It’s not clear why he opted against going in.

The Ravens have a Week 14 bye, meaning Johnson will be suspended for the Week 15 game against the New York Giants. His first game eligible to return will come in Week 16, the Ravens’ rematch versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Baltimore traded for Johnson from the Carolina Panthers in late October, months after the Pittsburgh Steelers dealt Johnson to the Panthers in exchange for CB Donte Jackson and a late-round pick swap. He wore out his welcome in Carolina and the team shipped him to Baltimore for a minor Day 3 pick swap that will likely only net the Panthers 15-20 draft slots.

In four games with the Ravens, Johnson has caught just one pass for six yards. As someone quick to show frustration if not involved in the offense, a locker room and culture fit appear to be the reasons why Pittsburgh traded Johnson in the first place. His latest two stops are finding out why the Steelers were ready to move on. And if Diontae Johnson doesn’t quickly turn things around in Baltimore, he’ll find himself a free agent soon.

Once again, the NFL has forgotten the No. 1 Rule. Don’t acquire a wide receiver the Pittsburgh Steelers decided to trade.