Ravens Defense Isn’t Built To ‘Wilt Away’ Against Steelers Offense, Says Baltimore Safety Kyle Hamilton

Although they’ve struggled recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers offense has surpassed most expectations set for them going into the year. They’ve looked like a more complete team since Russell Wilson took over as the starter. They have an offensive philosophy that they try to stick to. At its best, the Steelers’ offense grinds opponents down, taking their will by the time the fourth quarter rolls around. However, Baltimore Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton doesn’t believe that will happen to his unit.

“It’s not a lot of glitz and glam,” Hamilton said recently via the team’s YouTube channel. “They’re just gonna line up and make you stop them. We respect that. I think most of the league does. They’ve been good at it for a long time.

“A lot of teams just wilt away at that point. When you get to the third, fourth quarter, you’re tired of tackling Najee [Harris], tired of hitting whoever. But I don’t think we’re built like that. I think we’re built for these kinds of games.”

Based on how their first game went, Hamilton isn’t wrong. The Steelers’ offense wasn’t any more successful later in the game than it was to start it. For most of this season, the Ravens’ defense was awful, but it’s improved recently. The Steelers shouldn’t expect the Ravens to roll over and die at any point.

Part of the reason the Steelers weren’t able to manhandle the Ravens is their stout run defense. Earlier this year, Harris and Jaylen Warren combined for over 100 rushing yards. It wasn’t an awful day on the ground for the Steelers, but they certainly weren’t dominant. That likely helped the Ravens’ defense have more energy as time went on.

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Steelers had another mediocre day running the ball against the Ravens. Not only has their defense been playing better, but it also saw the return of defensive lineman Michael Pierce. Pierce was out with an injury the first time the Steelers and Ravens faced off, and his presence will bolster their run defense.

The Steelers could also be without George Pickens, arguably their most physical receiver. Without him, the Steelers have struggled to get going through the air. If that continues this week, the Ravens might be able to really key in on the Steelers’ run game.

Bully ball has been the Steelers’ bread and butter on offense all year. However, the Ravens aren’t slouches when it comes to physicality. Like most games between the Steelers and Ravens, this will probably be a knockdown, drag-out brawl. Neither team is going to let up until the clock hits zero.