Rapoport: Russell Wilson ‘Appears To Be The Leading Candidate’ To Be Steelers QB In 2025

While both QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are set to be free agents this offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers, it seems as if the Steelers intend to keep at least one of them around for the future. Per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Russell Wilson’s performance over the last six games has “gone a long way” toward making him the team’s quarterback of the future.

“While 2025 is a long way away and plenty of things can happen, sources say Pittsburgh’s starting QB for next season is likely already on the roster. Russell Wilson has gone a long way toward putting himself in position for that role with his performance since taking over the starting job for the AFC North-leading Steelers,” Rapoport wrote Sunday morning.

He added that Wilson “appears to be the leading candidate” to be Pittsburgh’s future at quarterback.

“As of now, based on his status and play, Wilson appears to be the leading candidate. This upcoming offseason, if the Steelers want to bring back Wilson — and it seems like they will — they’ll have to negotiate a new contract, and the franchise tag is also an option for any free agent whose team is attempting to re-sign him.”

Wilson is coming off his best game of the season, throwing for 414 yards in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals. His deep ball has injected some life into Pittsburgh’s passing game, and against Cincinnati, he attacked all over the field and spread the ball around to 10 different receivers.

He was initially named Pittsburgh’s starter, but Wilson re-aggravated a calf injury he originally suffered in training camp, which led to Justin Fields starting the first six games. He played well and the decision to turn back to Wilson seemed questionable, but it’s a move that’s paid off in a big way for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers.

Despite the fact that he just turned 36, it seems as if the Steelers believe Wilson has some good football left in him, and the team sounds likely to bring him back. While it will be costly, certainly more expensive than the $1.2 million they’re paying him this season, Wilson has the Steelers looking like legitimate contenders and looks like one of the best quarterbacks in the league. If he can keep up this level of play for a few more seasons, then the investment will be worth it.

The team could still look to bring back Fields, but it seems unlikely, especially since he may have opportunities to start elsewhere. Their commitment to Wilson paid off this year, and the Steelers seem to be hoping it works out just as well for 2025 and beyond.