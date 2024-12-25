Rapoport: QB Justin Fields ‘Unlikely’ To Play Against Chiefs

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields is “unlikely” to be active as the team’s No. 2 quarterback, per a Wednesday tweet from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Fields is set to miss his second game with an abdominal injury, though he could dress as the team’s No. 3 and emergency quarterback.

For Kansas City-Pittsburgh:

— #Chiefs star DT Chris Jones is not expected to play today against the #Steelers just a week after tweaking his calf, source said.

— #Steelers QB Justin Fields (abdominal) is unlikely to play and will most likely serve as the third (emergency) QB… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 25, 2024

Fields ended the week as questionable after getting in limited practices on Monday and Tuesday.

He suffered the injury on his lone snap in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles, hurt while sliding after a designed quarterback run. Given the short turnaround from the Ravens game, it’s no shock to see Fields miss another contest.

With an 11-day layoff until the regular season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, it sounds like Fields has a good chance to return by then.

Justin Fields began the season as the Steelers’ starting quarterback while Russell Wilson recovered from a calf injury. Fields went 4-2 as a starter before being replaced by Wilson in Week 7. Since, he has occasionally been used as a situational and package quarterback, utilizing his running ability. He remains tied for the team lead with five rushing touchdowns.

This is the third game Fields has missed due to injury, also sitting out the Steelers’ Week 8 game against the New York Giants due to a hamstring injury. He returned following the team’s bye week.

Veteran Kyle Allen will serve as the team’s No. 2. quarterback behind Wilson. Should Fields be the emergency option, he could play if Wilson and Allen are injured and unable to continue playing.

While Fields will sit out, the Steelers are getting back WR George Pickens, SS DeShon Elliott, CB Donte Jackson, and DL Larry Ogunjobi from injury.

The Steelers and Chiefs kick off at 1 PM/EST.