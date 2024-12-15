QB Justin Fields Questionable To Return With Abdomen Injury

UPDATE: Fields has been downgraded to out for the rest of the game, per Lauten.

UPDATE: Fields has been downgraded to OUT for the remainder of the game vs. PHI. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 15, 2024

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Justin Fields is questionable to return to the team’s Week 15 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles with an abdomen injury, per Steelers’ Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten.

#Steelers QB Justin Fields sustained an abdomen injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 15, 2024

Fields played one snap in the first half, running for eight yards, and the Steelers picked up 15 more yards after an unnecessary roughness penalty against S Reed Blankenship for hitting Fields high. It would seem as if Fields suffered an injury during that play, and he appeared to be wincing when he put his jacket back on the sideline after the play.

If Fields can’t play and Russell Wilson suffers an injury, then QB Kyle Allen would have to come in as the emergency third quarterback. It also impacts the Steelers’ run game and their using Fields as a runner, which they’ve done periodically over the last few weeks. Fields has seven carries and one pass attempt since Russell Wilson took over as Pittsburgh’s starter.

Fields started the first six games of the season for the Steelers, leading them to a 4-2 record until Wilson returned from his calf injury. This season, he has 1,106 passing yards and five touchdowns and 289 yards and five touchdowns on the ground for the Steelers in 10 games played.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available