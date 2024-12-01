Preparing For Steelers’ 2 QBs Took Up Lots Of Bengals ‘Prep Time’

One of the big strategic benefits that the Pittsburgh Steelers have with the threat of a Justin Fields package each week is forcing opposing teams to prepare for multiple possibilities. There is only so much practice time each week, and with a growing number of snaps for Fields off the bench, that can mean a meaningful percent of the total practice time can be spent on preparing for something that they might see five to ten snaps in a game.

According to former Steelers CB Mike Hilton, the Cincinnati Bengals spent a good chunk of practice time preparing for the threat of both quarterbacks.

“Bengals defensive back Mike Hilton told me preparing for both quarterbacks took up a lot of their prep time this week,” Steve Wyche said on NFL Network’s GameDay Morning. “He said, when Wilson’s in the game, we know we gotta protect against the deep ball. That’s a priority. And when Fields is in the game, mainly in short-yardage situations, they can’t assume he’s gonna run because, as Hilton said, we know he can throw it too.”

Mike Tomlin said via The Mike Tomlin Show yesterday that he does not regret the unsuccessful third-down throw from Fields last week. He said if other teams treat Fields like a wildcat quarterback, then they are absolutely going to keep throwing the football with him. It sounds like the Bengals heard that message loud and clear or, more likely, saw it on tape from the first six weeks of the season.

After Wilson returned from injury as the starting quarterback, there were two games where Fields was active and didn’t log a single snap. He said he was supposed to go in against the Washington Commanders, but the flow of the game didn’t allow for it. He then logged three snaps against the Ravens, including some late runs to help convert a first down and put the game on ice.

It was less successful last week against the Browns. He played 7 snaps, with one more on the field that didn’t count because of a false start. He had just one positive play, a 30-yard run, but otherwise had negative plays or incompletions. He did take a roughing the passer to help bail some of that out.

The Steelers are looking for ways to improve their red-zone offense. Maybe Fields will be a part of that answer. After mixed results last week, we will see if he is used as much this week. Either way, it forced the Bengals to prepare for both Steelers quarterbacks and spend valuable practice time.