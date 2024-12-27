Post-Christmas Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

It’s been a tough couple of games since our last Friday Five. Pittsburgh has dropped two more games and extended its losing streak to three after falling to the Baltimore Ravens, 34-17, in Week 16 before dropping a Christmas Day game to the Kansas City Chiefs, 29-10, earlier this week.

Now 10-6 and no longer leading the division, Pittsburgh is shaping up to play in the Wild Card Round on the road, potentially against the Houston Texans. The same issues continue plaguing the Steelers. Slow starts, turnovers, defensive breakdowns, and missed opportunities. Frustration has boiled over with pointed comments from SS DeShon Elliott, LB Patrick Queen, and DT Cam Heyward.

The Steelers have 11 days between games before hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in their regular-season finale. It’s a game that won’t be easy to win, especially if the Bengals’ playoff hopes are still alive, which is a real possibility. But that game will be covered in more detail ahead of next week’s Friday Five, not today’s version.

As always, we’re here to bring whatever happens throughout the weekend. Until then, we have five questions for you to answer below.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Since the Steelers aren’t playing this weekend, we’ll focus on topics around the league. Will the Bengals beat the Broncos?

2 – Will the Browns beat the Dolphins?

3 – Who will win the Packers-Vikings game?

4 – The Texans recorded a safety against the Ravens. Will any other team this weekend record one?

5 – Who wins the Toilet Bowl – Saints or Raiders?

Tiebreaker: Combined passing yards by former Steelers quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph.

Recap of 2024 Week 16 Friday Night Five Questions

Keep answering folks. You have to play to win!

Question 1: The Ravens beat Pittsburgh, 34-17 . A 58.3 percent majority of Steelers Depot respondents (28 of 48) anticipated a loss in Baltimore.

Question 2: Steelers drop third-straight game with Kansas City winning, 29-10. Depot respondents anticipated a turnaround this game. Only 17 of 48 (35.4 percent) predicted the loss.

Question 3: Minkah Fitzpatrick finally broke his interceptions drought against Baltimore. Almost 44 percent (43.75) of respondents predicted Minkah making a splash play against either the Ravens or Chiefs.

Question 4: Jaylen Warren and Cordarrelle Patterson combined to outgain Lamar Jackson in rushing yards, 48-22. Sixty-seven percent of respondents (32 of 48) picked up a point on this question.

Question 5: Pittsburgh did not score a touchdown on either of its opening possession . Pittsburgh started at its 3-yard line after Baltimore punted on its opening drive. Pittsburgh managed just a three and out. Pittsburgh took the opening kickoff against Kansas City but went three and out. In fact, the Steelers failed to score in either opening quarter. Roughly 73 percent of respondents (35 of 48) know their team and its slow starts.

REMINDER: Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response, the answers are recorded on a spreadsheet. If you want to revise an answer prior to the cutoff (usually kickoff), the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it .

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Beat Ravens? Beat Chiefs? Minkah Splash Play? Jackson or Warren/ Patterson Rush More Opening PGH TD Drive SD Consensus No Yes No Warren/ Patterson No Correct Answers No No Yes Warren/Patterson No Tiebreaker 1 Steelers Combined First Quarter Points: Median Response: 10 Actual Result: 0 Correct: 0 Tiebreaker 2 Patrick Queen Tackles Median Response: 15 Actual Result: 15 Correct: 6

Steelers Depot respondents answered three of five questions correctly as a group.

Eleven people answered four of five questions correctly and missed the five-point weekly bonus by one question. Guillermo Garcia-Gomez swept all five questions for the second week in a row.

The tiebreakers were not needed this week. The Steelers combined for zero points in the first quarter of both games. The median response was 10. The second tiebreaker had Patrick Queen with 15 combined tackles. Six folks pegged the answer as did the consensus of the group.

Kudos Guillermo Garcia-Gomez! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Style Points, Andy N, and Jason W hold the top three money positions. They will be hard to dislodge but two weeks left to do it. Guillermo Garcia-Gomez did not make it to the leaderboard despite picking up 22 points in the last two weeks. But he’s nearly there.

Here is the 2024 leaderboard after Week 17:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Style Points 78 First Andy N 70 Second Jason W 69 Third -1 Mike Bianchi 65 Fourth (tie) hoptown 65 Fourth (tie) +2 Steelers D 63 Sixth +1 Ratsotex 62 Seventh (tie) -3 ManRayX 62 Seventh (tie) Chris92021 62 Seventh (tie) +2 bung 61 Tenth Sunshine State Steel 59 11th +1 don2727 58 12th (tie) -2 Buckeye Steel 58 12th (tie) +1 Nick Lawrence 58 12th (tie) +3 SJT63 57 15th GhotiFish 56 16th -3 Richard Prezel 55 17th (tie) Agustin-ARG 55 17th (tie) +2 Beeze 54 19th +2 Andi B 53 20th (tie) -3 Jesse Logue 53 20th (tie) -1 Peter-Petersen 53 20th (tie) +4 Ted Webb 52 23rd (tie) -2 Lucky Beagle 52 23rd (tie) +1 Drexyl Spivey 51 25th (tie) -1 Lou Rock 51 25th (tie) -1 Pghomer 51 25th (tie) +4 Slim Stew 51 25th (tie) +4 GreenBastard 50 29th (tie) -9 Nick Schultz 50 29th (tie) -5 ValyrianSteelerJedi01 50 29th (tie) +2 FlaFan47 50 29th (tie) +5

*New to the leaderboard