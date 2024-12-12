‘Please Do A Good Job Of It:’ Mike Tomlin Permits Pat McAfee To ‘Talk Shit’ To League For Steelers’ Schedule

Ever since the NFL schedule was released in May, the focus for the Pittsburgh Steelers has been on their brutal late-season slate. The team had all six divisional games coming within its final eight weeks, and its upcoming stretch to close the season is particularly brutal – at Philadelphia, at Baltimore, vs. Kansas City and vs. Cincinnati. While the Steelers have put themselves in a good position at 10-3, it’s a really tough stretch and one that’s going to wear the Steelers down as they prepare for the postseason.

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show Thursday, Mike Tomlin was asked about the schedule and gave a similar answer to the one he gave in his press conference Tuesday about not looking past Philadelphia. McAfee responded that they’ll do the talking for him on the league and Roger Goodell for giving the Steelers a difficult schedule.

“Commissioner Goodell trying to punish the Steel City, I don’t like that at all. We’ll talk shit for you,” McAfee said.

Tomlin quipped back to ensure they do a “good job” of it.

“And please do a good job of it,” Tomlin responded.

Obviously, Tomlin isn’t going to complain about the schedule publicly. It’s not who he is, and it sets a bad precedent as the head coach to take issue with it. But it’s not a favorable one for the Steelers, playing three legitimate Super Bowl contenders in three straight games, two of them on a short week. Because the Steelers play on Christmas Day, they’ll turn around after Philadelphia to play the Ravens on Saturday, December 21 before an even shorter turnaround to play the Chiefs on Wednesday.

Regardless of the quality of the opponent, the short weeks are far from ideal for a team that’s looking to stay healthy and well-rested ahead of the postseason. To be fair, Pittsburgh isn’t alone with the short weeks. Baltimore and Kansas City have to deal with the same turnaround, so it’s not as if the Steelers will be at a competitive disadvantage with their opponents having more rest. But it’s ridiculous from the NFL to make these teams do this just so it can squeeze out more revenue out of Christmas Day games and try to make football on Christmas a thing.

It’s particularly tough for the Steelers because of who they have to play, with the Eagles being a really difficult matchup. The Ravens have the Giants this week, while the Chiefs have the Browns, and while no game is a cakewalk in the NFL, both of those matchups are decidedly easier than playing the Eagles. Tomlin has a right to be upset about the schedule, and while he won’t complain, he can certainly have McAfee and Co. do it for him and his team.