‘Pittsburgh Would Own Baltimore’ If It Wins Saturday, Analyst Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won eight of their last nine games against the Baltimore Ravens, and if they go into Baltimore and beat the Ravens while potentially shorthanded, the Steelers will “own” the Ravens, according to Craig Carton. On FS1’s Breakfast Ball this morning, Carton said if the Steelers manage to win on Saturday, you can throw any data out the window.

“If somehow, some way, Pittsburgh dials it up again and beats them again and wins the division, which they would, if they beat Baltimore, then any type of research, prognosticating, historical data reference, none of it means a damn thing. ‘Cause much like Buffalo owns Miami, for whatever the reason is, Pittsburgh would own Baltimore,” Carton said.

Even when the Ravens have the better team, the Steelers have found a way to win. They’ve been able to neutralize Lamar Jackson when he’s played against them, and even with him playing like an MVP candidate this season and having his best statistical season of his career, Pittsburgh made him look like any other quarterback in the teams’ first matchup in Week 11. Jackson went 16-of-33 for 207 yards with a touchdown and an interception while running for 46 yards in that game, and if the Steelers can limit him in a similar way Saturday, they should be in good shape.

The challenge for the Steelers lies in the fact that they may be shorthanded on Saturday. George Pickens’ status is up in the air due to a hamstring injury while T.J. Watt might be limited with an ankle injury if he plays. S DeShon Elliott is also dealing with a hamstring injury, and those are three key starters who might not be at full strength for Pittsburgh. That’s going to be a hindrance in what will be a physical AFC North battle, especially since Pittsburgh’s defense is likely a bit worn down after being on the field for 77 plays against the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

It would make a road win against the Ravens all the more impressive, and it would lend credence to the idea that the Steelers just find a way to win when they play the Ravens. It’s a game with a lot on the line for both teams. The Steelers clinch the AFC North with a win while the Ravens want to find a way to keep their hopes of winning the division alive, and that extra juice for both sides should lead to another classic Steelers-Ravens battle.