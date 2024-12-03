Peter King: Credit Arthur Smith For Building Back Up ‘Damaged’ Russell Wilson

After two tough years in Denver that led to his release, 2024 was a pivotal year for QB Russell Wilson. Either he would turn his career around, or it would continue to sink where he may no longer be considered a starter and near retirement. Instead, he’s leading the Pittsburgh Steelers into the playoffs and hopefully beyond. Retired sportswriter Peter King credits another new face in the building for Wilson’s revival—offensive coordinator Arthur Smith.

“Arthur Smith basically saw, I believe, when Russell Wilson came in,” King told Jim Gray on their Let’s Go! Podcast. “We saw a damaged quarterback. He saw a damaged quarterback. And he said, ‘We’re going to build him back up.’ I think Arthur Smith, over his first five starts, has done a fantastic job with Russell Wilson. He now is not a liability. He is a dangerous football player.”

In other words, Danger-Russ is back.

Mike Tomlin, Coach of the Year? “[The @Steelers] are going to be a TOUGH out in the playoffs.” Hear @peter_king and @JimGrayOfficial every week on Let's Go! DOWNLOAD 🔗 https://t.co/IUPWto8JxQ pic.twitter.com/UmGN3Hsgga — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) December 3, 2024

It’s hard to disagree. Smith did what offensive guru Sean Payton couldn’t: make Wilson work in his offense. In fairness, Smith’s philosophy and style are friendlier to Wilson’s talent. Payton is cold and calculated, coaching Drew Brees to an incredible career. Everything is on time, and everything is in rhythm. Smith uses more under-center, play-action, and pocket movement, giving Wilson more freedom to modify and ad-lib.

Through six starts (King was off by one), Wilson is 5-1 with Pittsburgh. Considered one of the best statistical measures of quarterback play, he has a 7.8 ANY/A. If that number holds, it’ll be the best of his career. It’s also currently the fourth-best figure in the NFL, trailing only Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson, Detroit’s Jared Goff, and New Orleans’ Derek Carr, while ranking ahead of Buffalo’s Josh Allen. That’s two MVP frontrunners and Goff’s Lions, a Super Bowl favorite (and also Derek Carr).

Peter King called the Steelers a “tough out” come playoff time. Pittsburgh is looking for their first playoff win since 2016.

“He is being coached superbly by Arthur Smith,” he added.

Wilson has been able to break the Steelers’ offense through their low ceiling. Pittsburgh now ranks 10th in points per game and has better marks than the Kansas City Chiefs. That hasn’t happened throughout the entire Patrick Mahomes starting era. It makes the two teams’ Christmas Day game an excellent litmus test ahead of the playoffs that Pittsburgh will almost certainly appear in.

The only downside to Smith’s immediate success is the NFL attention it might attract. While he’s professed his desire to stay in Pittsburgh and turned down the possibility of becoming his alma mater’s head coach, Smith could be on NFL head coaching radars this cycle. That opportunity would be even more difficult to turn down, and Pittsburgh could be tasked with replacing Smith as quickly as they hired him.