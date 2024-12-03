Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Taking Care Of Cincinnati

I live outside of Washington, D.C. And for some odd reason they are carrying the Titans game instead of showing the Steelers versus Bengals. I know that the Commanders play near me. But that is a Steelers home field.

So, I’ll drive up the road to join the Frederick Pittsburgh Steelers Fan Club in the next county north of us.

Frederick Steelers Fan Club

I prefer to watch games with fellow Steelers fans. The Frederick Steelers Fan Club has about 350 members. This season they get together for games at X-Golf located in Frederick, Maryland. There are usually about 20-25 folks sequestered in a private room so we can cheer and moan without bugging the rest of the patrons. If you live nearby check out their Facebook page. That’s the best way to let them know you plan to attend so they can have the room set up to accommodate everyone.

There used to be a lot more dedicated Steelers bars in the area. But patronage has dwindled as more folks choose to watch games from the comfort of their living rooms. Those establishments that can afford the NFL package tend to carry several games so there is a mix of fans from different teams. It’s just not the same as watching the game with folks who are serious about the Black and Gold. I appreciate the holdouts. We were celebrating every Steelers first down Sunday. Leaping to our feet for the scores and big defensive plays without the worry of disturbing somebody from some random team.

Steelers Ready to Trade Scores

After the worst possible start, the Steelers showed the ability to trade scores with Cincinnati. We didn’t want a shootout, but a takeaway finally broke the tennis match-like pattern. The Steelers took the lead with a field goal, and the Steelers’ offensive game plan took advantage of a weak Bengals defense. Russell Wilson orchestrated some nice drives. And we got big defensive plays from regular stars like T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward. Then youngsters Nick Herbig and Payton Wilson combined for a scoop and score.

Steelers penalties kept the Bengals in this game. Joey Porter Jr. must sort out his grabbiness. George Pickens is on the radar of NFL officials. He was the victim of a pulldown by the helmet for the opening score. He later was penalized for taunting and unsportsmanlike conduct for signaling a first down with two fingers pointing. The officials deemed that to be mimicking a firearm.

So, the NFL has empowered the officials as “thought police.” I’ve seen similar gestures go uncalled. But both players must understand they are under scrutiny. I like how Mike Tomlin pulled Pickens aside after the pick-six. He ended up scoring the Steelers’ first touchdown. But both have to learn not to put the team in a bad position. The first-down penalty cost a potential score from close in.

Pickens got a penalty for this #Steelers pic.twitter.com/IcklzdZTdX — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 1, 2024

Philadelphia Boosts Pittsburgh

Philadelphia gave Pittsburgh a big boost by defeating Baltimore. That is a good cushion for the Steelers as they approach a very difficult set of games over the next few weeks. Now if Denver can humble Cleveland on Monday night, they might be looking forward to the draft rather than putting up stiff resistance against the Steelers next week.

The Buffalo game is on as I type this. I love snow games. Wanted San Francisco to win this. But it is not looking good as the Bills are relishing the weather. Some folks may prefer domes, but I do not. I prefer football played in the elements rather than in some sterile, environmentally controlled indoor facility.

Game Review Resources

Here are some regular Steelers Depot articles that I read before and after games. If you want more blow-by-blow accounts or details of the game. Check these out:

YOUR HOT TAKES DURING THE GAME

Thank you, Ross McCorkle, for keeping us up to date on the game’s live update and discussion threads. Steelers Depot respondents contributed 1,269 first-half comments with 1,367 second-half comments. Here are the top three comments from each half. I don’t know the algorithm used by Disqus but here is how they stacked it up:

The top first-half comments:

First, your truly, Beaver Falls Hosiery gave the top comment of the game right off the start: “How can it be legal to drag a receiver to the ground by their helmet?” LJHGuitar was bafffled by the no call on the pick-six as well: “I have no idea what pass interference is anymore…” And finally, I had another top comment later in the first half: “Huge strip sack by TJ. Offense must exploit this gift.”

The top second-half comments:

Daz gave the top comment of the second half: “Feels like a lifetime since they last scored over 40 points.” But Kingribel was disappointed that the offense did nothing after Donte Jackson’s interception: “Can’t go 3 & out after a turnover against a crap defense.” Finally, mrn6 likes the old dude on the field: “My, Cam Heyward is unreal.“

We easily met the 1,000-comment standard in both halves. Hope you all enjoyed the banter.

CONCLUSION

A great weekend for Pittsburgh. The win combined with Baltimore’s loss gives the Steelers almost a two-game lead in the division. Unfortunately, Kansas City and Buffalo are currently ahead of them in the conference for playoffs seeding. The win guarantees that Pittsburgh extends its streak of non-losing seasons that goes all the way back to 2004. The last losing season was before Ben Roethlisberger was a Pittsburgh Steeler.

But this is not the time to relax. Pittsburgh must be ready to defeat Cleveland next week. After that, it embarks on a brutal nine-day stretch of playing Philadelphia, Baltimore and Kansas City. I’ll be heading to Pittsburgh to see the next Steelers game in person. Here we go.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. The Steelers took care of business Sunday. They need to continue taking care of business even if it means working overtime. Here is Takin’ Care of Business performed by Bachman-Turner Overdrive.