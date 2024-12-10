Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Cleveland Loses In Pittsburgh (Again)

Many Steelers fans became nervous when George Pickens showed up on the inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff Sunday. The overall mood was optimism for a Steelers win tempered with concern on how the offense would adapt without its most explosive weapon.

Enjoyable Aspects of Attending a Game

One of the most enjoyable aspects of attending a game outside a Steelers victory is getting together with fellow Steelers fans. I’ve learned to make a weekend out of attending a game in Pittsburgh. This second matchup with Cleveland was no different. It was great to again see folks I’ve met over the years. I had just parked my car in the Gold Lot garage just before 8:30 when I ran into Scott Juba.

Scott drives from outside of Cleveland for nearly every Steelers home game. His parents are originally from Pennsylvania, and both are big fans. His dad attended games back in the 1960s well before they become a perennial playoff team. Back then they played games at old Pitt Stadium. They still attend a game on occasion. Scott attends training camp and is always in position to get photographs with players. He started a memorabilia collection in 2015 that has become extensive. His favorite piece is the helmet Cam Heyward wore during the 2020 season.

Scott is almost always the first in line at the Champion’s Club entrance between the East and West A gates. We sat together for this game. When one of us got too negative (usually me), the other would point out the bright side. Although the Steelers had a slow start, the big takeaways and the offense clicking when it needed to gave us time to relax a little before the final whistle.

Fourth-Generation Montanan

I always enjoy meeting Steelers fans for the first time. Erin and Ozzy Throckmorton travel from Montana for a Steelers game every year. Ozzy is a fourth-generation Montanan who grew up on a horse ranch. He said growing up, most of his friends were Dallas Cowboys fans. “America’s Team.” But he chose the Steelers because he liked their rough-and-tumble reputation. He’s never looked back. In fact, he and Erin have enjoyed coming to Pittsburgh and meeting folks here so much that they are considering buying a place in Pittsburgh to spend more time here.

It just amazes me. No familial or other connection to Pittsburgh other than cheering for the Steelers. And they have developed such strong fans with Steeler Nation they will actually make a move to the Burgh. I look forward to seeing Erin and Ozzy at future games.

Robin Cole

I got to meet Robin Cole in the Champions Club before the game. He looked great and moved his bakery business to Florida four years ago. Robin days his sweet potato cheesecake is a favorite. He mentioned playing from 1977 to 1988. I told him 1988 didn’t count since he played for the Jets in his final year.

Robin put his arm around me and pulled me in close. He said, “You know, Chuck Noll fired me after I spent seven weeks in training camp just before the first game. The Jets played Pittsburgh that year. Look up who was player of the week when that game was played.”

And he gave me a wink and a smile.

I did look it up. Pittsburgh played the Jets on Oct. 30, 1988. Cole played every defensive down and collected eight tackles and two sacks. He also recovered a fumble that set up the Jets’ first touchdown in a 24-20 victory over the Black and Gold. And the Pro Football Weekly NFL defensive player of the week was Robin Cole.

According to contemporary newspaper reports, Jets defensive coordinator Bud Carson (and former Steelers coordinator) said, “There is no question we wouldn’t have won this game without Robin Cole.” And Cole was quoted saying, “I played 11 years for Pittsburgh, and I’ll always have a place in my heart for that team.” According to the article he was still clutching the game ball awarded by then Jets head coach Joe Walton, who is another western Pennsylvania sports legend.

I really appreciate getting to meet these Steelers legends at games.

Beautiful December Day

We had a beautiful December day with temperatures over 40 degrees to enjoy the game. Cordarrelle Patterson played catch with fans during warmups.

The stadium looked like it was near capacity. It certainly sounded that way when Pittsburgh made a big play. The crowd was especially appreciative of the complementary football when the Steelers scored their first touchdown after Keeanu Benton’s interception. The fans were waving their towels feverishly during Renegade early in the fourth quarter. Cleveland ended up scoring, but the Browns had to use up half the time remaining on the clock and were still down 27-14.

But with less than five minutes to play Patterson fumbled and Cleveland recovered. Tension rising. Then we thought the game was iced when James Pierre intercepted a Jameis Winston pass, but no. Myles Garrett sacked Russell Wilson and Corliss Waitman punted with 3:03 to play. His 58-yard punt backed Kadarius Toney up and he muffed the catch, Ben Skowronek there to recover. And it’s back to happy days again.

Game Aftermath

I always stay in the stadium until the final whistle. That is my personal rule. After this game, I met up with Ted Webb and his wife. They had driven up from North Carolina. Ted is a longtime Steelers Depot reader and is also a Steelers memorabilia collector like Scott Juba.

We met at the Soho just across from PNC Park to enjoy dinner and review the game. That gave time for the traffic to dwindle. We met again Monday morning at the Strip District. I brought my small cooler to pick up some chipped ham and other groceries at Wholey’s on the Strip. I then went to Allegheny Coffee and Tea Exchange to pick up some beans. Along the way we stopped in a few shops. And then we parted ways until the next time.

I took a detour on the way home and stopped for a meal in McConnellsburg, a bit east of Breezewood. I ate at the Garlic Knot. The owners and their son are Steelers fans. So, if you are traveling east from Pittsburgh on the turnpike past Breezewood, stop by to support fellow Steelers fans. It’s about 15 minutes off the turnpike. Their hot turkey with maple syrup-cured bacon sub was delicious.

YOUR HOT TAKES DURING THE GAME

Thank you, Ross McCorkle, for keeping us up to date on the game’s Live Update and Discussion threads. Steelers Depot respondents contributed 1,221 first-half comments. Respondents added 1,291 second-half comments. Here are the top three comments from each half. I don’t know the algorithm used by Disqus but here is how they stacked it up:

The top first-half comments:

FranchisePunter was perplexed by the play calls near end of first quarter. The Steelers pitched deep to Najee Harris on second and one for no gain. Then they passed when short yardage was needed for a first down: “3rd and 2 and you throw a fade to Scotty Miller. Scotty Miller. I’ll say it again. There’s no way that they looked at that and said, I think it’ll work. That’s egregious on every level.” CdnSteelerFan was frustrated by the offense’s slow start: “This is why the Steelers tolerate Pickens. Because without him we are awful.” BigDickSwangin likes our best scorer: “It nice having the best kicker in the league….”

The top second-half comments:

The top comment of the second half from Hmmmm is pleasantly surprising: “This O is averaging 28.4 points per game since RW took over….” Arkansoul called out Joey Porter Jr. for his retaliation penalty: “Joey ‘Six Flags’ Porter” Finally, Realityman opined on a Cleveland player: “Myles Garrett is the most useless MVP I’ve ever seen. No wonder they invented stats for him.”

Deacon called his shot at the start of the second half: “Bold prediction: Steelers outscore the Browns 14-0 in the 3rd quarter. “Great call!

We easily met the 1,000-comment standard in both halves. Hope you all enjoyed the banter.

CONCLUSION

An important win for the Steelers. They now enter the brutal 11-day stretch of playing Philadelphia, Baltimore and Kansas City. Normally, I prefer not to look ahead of the upcoming game. But these three games are stacked atop of each other.

Pittsburgh has not won in Philadelphia since 1965 with 10 straight losses in the City of Brotherly Love. The Eagles are the most complete team the Steelers have faced this season. They’ve had some offensive woes of late, but they have dangerous weapons. The key is stopping Saquon Barkley. Cleveland is the only team to effectively stop the dynamic RB so far this season. If the Pittsburgh defense can put on a similar performance, the Steelers may have a chance. The Browns held Barkley to 47 yards on 18 carries (2.6 yards a carry)

The critical game out of the three is the Saturday visit to Baltimore. Pittsburgh has won its last four games in Baltimore, but past performance does not guarantee future success. The Ravens will be itching to break the streak. If Pittsburgh wins, it wins the AFC North regardless of any other results.

Then Kansas City comes to play Pittsburgh on Christmas Day with 10 of its 11 victories by seven points or less. The key for Pittsburgh is how healthy the team is after playing Philly and Baltimore and then playing on a short week.

The Steelers could be successful if they just beat Baltimore and remain relatively healthy for the playoffs. Here we go.

