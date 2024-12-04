‘People Are Sleeping On Them:’ Former NFL OL Believes Steelers Are Still Being Underestimated

Despite having one of the best records in the NFL, losing to the Cleveland Browns really hurt people’s perception of the Pittsburgh Steelers. That has completely flipped after they beat the Cincinnati Bengals. Their offense showed a level of fire not seen since Ben Roethlisberger was in his prime. It looks like the Steelers are finally putting it all together. However, former NFL offensive lineman Alex Boone believes people are still underestimating them.

“Pittsburgh, I think a lot of people are sleeping on them,” Boone said recently on his YouTube channel, The O-Line Committee. “If Russ [Wilson] can keep this going and stay comfortable and keep dishing the ball out to fucking Freiermuth for quick, eight-yard dunks, it could be a long year for a lot of people.”

What the Steelers showed in Week 13 certainly would make them a dangerous team. Since their defense hit its stride, they’ve struggled to field a competent offense. Whether it was play-calling, the quarterback, or poor execution, they’ve looked lost for years. This year, that’s changed.

Some of the same problems have plagued the Steelers. Their offense has still started too slowly, and they freeze up in the red zone. However, they have shown flashes of greatness. The Bengals game is the best example of that. The Steelers didn’t play their style of football, and yet, they hardly stumbled. They only punted once, putting up 37 points. It was like night and day compared to what they used to be.

That success has really been a team effort. Russell Wilson deserves a lot of credit for turning back the clock and proving his doubters wrong. Arthur Smith has also been a breath of fresh air as the Steelers’ offensive coordinator. He fits what they want their identity to be while also being flexible enough to pivot in certain situations.

Other players have also been key to their success. The entire offensive line has stepped up in a big way despite a litany of injuries. George Pickens has taken his game to the next level. It just feels like everything is clicking.

That doesn’t mean they’re perfect. That monster performance did come against a weak Bengals defense. Repeating that kind of performance would do a lot to prove it wasn’t just a fluke.

The Steelers’ offense has been more reliable with Wilson at the helm. They shouldn’t always need to put up over 30 points, either. Their defense is still their greatest strength. In the playoffs, they have a recipe for success. It’s just going to depend on how well Wilson and company can cook. Boone is correct, though. That version of the Steelers looks like it can beat anyone.