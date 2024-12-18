Pat Freiermuth Excited For First ‘Hat And T-Shirt Game’ Of His NFL Career

Playoff football is not something new to Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth. The Steelers made the playoffs twice in his first three seasons in the NFL. And even though they lost to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, they clinched a playoff berth anyway.

But that doesn’t mean Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens isn’t something new to him. When the Steelers step onto the field in Baltimore, they have a chance to not only beat their biggest rivals. They can secure the AFC North title and a guaranteed home game in the playoffs. That’s a different feeling for Freiermuth.

“This is the first hat and t-shirt game that I’ve been a part of in the NFL,” said Freiermuth on WDVE’s Chalk Talk hosted by Gerry Dulac and Freiermuth Tuesday night. “So, you know, guys like me, Najee, and Dan who haven’t had this opportunity before, we’re all in—just staying later in the building and watching the extra film. It’s tough just ’cause we’re on a short week coming from Philly. And then obviously on the back end of the week, we’re playing Kansas City in a week from tomorrow. So we gotta be smart… We gotta be smart and practice stuff, so there’s a lot of mental stuff. So we’re excited.”

The last time the Steelers won the AFC North was in 2020, the year before the Steelers drafted Freiermuth. That was the same draft in which the Steelers took RB Najee Harris and OT Dan Moore Jr. All three have experienced playoff football. But none of them have been in a game where if the Steelers won, they got to put on AFC North champions gear.

That’s tough for a team that won the division five times from 2010-2020. There’s an expectation of being the best team in the AFC in Pittsburgh.

On Saturday, the Steelers have a chance to prove that against their bitter rivals. That’s a spot every team in the NFL would love to be in.

The Steelers and Pat Freiermuth aren’t in a position where they need to win to make the playoffs. And they certainly don’t need help to get there. Their playoff tickets are punched, but that’s not enough for the man throwing the ball to Freiermuth, QB Russell Wilson. The Steelers still lead the division and have a chance to clinch it, so he and the rest of the Steelers want to take advantage.