Numbers To Know: Five Key Stats In Steelers Vs. Eagles

Welcome to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers “stat pack,” five numbers you need to know to get ready for the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Eagles. They could relate to the opponent or the Steelers themselves and could involve an individual, unit, or something else. All to help you become the smartest fan for gameday.

Nine, One

Nine is the number of 100-yard performances for Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley this season. One is the number of times the Pittsburgh Steelers defense has allowed a 100-yard rusher in 2024, giving up 145 to New York Giants RB Tyrone Tracy in Week 8.

Barkley’s having an elite season. Of those nine outings, he has four 100-yard games in the last four weeks, including a 255-yard performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12. It is the biggest test the Steelers will face this year, though Barkley can say similar.

3.3, 4.6

Jaylen Warren’s YPC in the first seven weeks (3.3) versus his YPC in the last six games (4.6). Warren missed time early in the year and hasn’t felt fully healthy until recently. He’s certainly back to running like his old self, and that’s big for the Pittsburgh Steelers’ run game. Warren is explosive and hard to tackle at his best, capable of wearing down defenses throughout the game.

3.12

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts’ snap-to-throw time this season. That’s the second-longest in the NFL, only ahead of Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson’s 3.16 seconds.

It’s a chance for Pittsburgh’s rush to get home, one that’s healthy on the EDGEs and recording more sacks in recent weeks. But they’ll still need to rush smart to contain the mobile Hurts, who has rushed for over 500 yards this season.

Nine

We’ll be keeping a close eye on this number over the next four games. Chris Boswell needs nine field goals to break the NFL’s single-season record for most made in one season. He currently sits at 36, with the record at 44. Boswell’s next make will set his and the Steelers’ single-season best.

The record is held by former Eagle David Akers, who made 44 with the San Francisco 49ers in 2011.

With four field goals this week, Boswell could become the fourth kicker to make 40 in one year, joining Akers, Neil Rackers (40 in 2005), and Daniel Carlson (40 in 2011).

61.1

Per NextGenStats, QB Russell Wilson’s expected completion percentage, an advanced analytic adjustment. It’s far lower than his actual 64.8-percentage on the season, and his 61.1-percent mark is only ahead of Jacoby Brissett, Mason Rudolph, Bryce Young, and Anthony Richardson.

Take it for what it’s worth, but the advanced numbers indicate Wilson is punching above his weight.