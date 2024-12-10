‘No Shortcut To Experience,’ But Mike Tomlin ‘Sees Signs Of That Growth’ From Young OL

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive line includes two rookie starters with C Zach Frazier and OG Mason McCormick and a second-year starter in OT Broderick Jones, but despite such youth, it’s a unit that’s been solid this season. McCormick was thrust into action after RG James Daniels suffered a season-ending torn Achilles, making the line younger than anticipated, and while Mike Tomlin admitted the group has “faced some challenges,” he’s happy with its growth.

“I just think there’s no shortcut to experience,” Tomlin said Tuesday during his weekly press conference. “We’ve faced some challenges, but we’ve had enough success, man, to keep this group moving and motivated, and obviously I see signs of that growth. They all are capable. That’s why we drafted them in the positions that we drafted them.

“But there’s a learning process there. There’s an adaptation to this environment and sometimes it’s good to go through that with company. And so, I would imagine the collective has been an asset to the collective in that regard as well. I know those guys spent a lot of time together and that community, I’m sure, strengthens them as individuals.”

Having an offensive line that’s close off the field as well as on it makes the group better, and having guys come up together and experience the same trials and tribulations surely can be beneficial. While it might not be ideal to have such a young offensive line, Frazier hasn’t looked like a rookie while McCormick has been really solid, especially for a fourth-round pick. Jones has had his share of struggles in his sophomore campaign, but he has been better as of late and has shown some signs of turning around what’s been a pretty rough season.

It’s a line that can continue to grow together beyond this season, and that’s an exciting development. OT Troy Fautanu has missed most of the season with a knee injury, but he could be the catalyst toward taking this group to the next level as he has the highest ceiling as the Steelers’ 2024 first-round pick.

He’s prominent in the youth movement along the line, and just because we haven’t seen him on the field much and he’s rehabbing his injury doesn’t mean that he’s not building relationships and continuing to grow with the rest of the offensive line. Building bonds will help the group become a stronger unit. That’s one of the positives of having a young group, and, as Tomlin said, adapting to the NFL environment with company.

The offensive line will need to continue to stay sound with a tough stretch coming up over the next few weeks, and hopefully it’s a unit that can continue to grow and reach its peak come the postseason.