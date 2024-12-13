‘No More Excuses:’ Steelers Must Be Considered Super Bowl Contenders If They Beat Eagles, Says Analyst

Although they’re 10-3, the Pittsburgh Steelers still aren’t being taken seriously as a Super Bowl contender. Part of that is because no one expected them to be this good before the season began. However, they’ve surpassed people’s expectations, being in the driver’s seat for the AFC North crown. This week, they’ll face maybe their biggest test yet against the Philadelphia Eagles. Analyst Craig Carton believes they’ll certainly be Super Bowl contenders if they win this game.

“They’re not expected to win this game,” Carton said Friday on FS1’s Breakfast Ball. “They’re not as good, I don’t think, as Philadelphia. No [George] Pickens, which is a big deal.

“If somehow, someway, I don’t care if it’s 6-3, I don’t care if it’s like last night’s game, no touchdowns, great. If they find a way to win, then no more excuses by anybody else not including Pittsburgh in the conversation of AFC teams that can potentially make a run to New Orleans.”

On paper, this does look like a game where the Eagles should dominate. Their roster is teeming with talent, and they’ve won their last nine games. Going into Philadelphia and throwing cold water on them is no easy task.

However, this wouldn’t be the first time season year the Steelers have won as the underdog if it happens. They beat the Washington Commanders on the road when that team was hotter than a pistol. They followed that up by grounding the Baltimore Ravens, who looked like the best team in the NFL. Underestimating the Steelers has been a mistake this year.

The Steelers could pull off the upset this week. Not having Pickens does make their chances feel slimmer, but their other weapons stepped up well last Sunday. Their defense has made splash plays all year too. If they can steal a few possessions from the Eagles, they could walk out of Philadelphia with a win.

Also, it should be noted that even if they lose this game, that doesn’t mean the Steelers can’t win the Super Bowl. They’d still be 10-4 and on top of the AFC North. Their next two games would provide good opportunities for them to bounce back. If they lose to the Eagles, but beat the Kansas City Chiefs and the Ravens, they’ll still look very strong.

The Steelers’ championship hopes don’t rest solely on this game. Winning would help extinguish some of the doubt surrounding them, but it won’t erase all of their flaws. Just as well, losing wouldn’t sink their ship. As a whole, these final four games will help tell the story about what the Steelers are likely to do in the playoffs.