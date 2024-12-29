NFL Week 17 Sunday Gameday Discussion Thread – 2024

With the Pittsburgh Steelers having already played their Week 17 game on Wednesday against the Kansas City Chiefs, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games without any additional stress or worries. Several of us will be doing some fantasy football scoreboard watching today, and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. Steelers fans will also be paying close attention to a few other AFC teams playing on Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins are still attempting to secure playoff spots. The Buffalo Bills are also still attempting to secure the second seed in the AFC as well.

This thread can be used throughout this Sunday to discuss the NFL Week 17 games. I have the included RSS feed below set to refresh every 15 minutes from the NFL team accounts to show all videos, so you might want to refresh this post often to see the updates.