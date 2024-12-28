NFL Week 17 Saturday Gameday Discussion Thread – 2024

With the Pittsburgh Steelers having already played their Week 17 game on Wednesday against the Kansas City Chiefs, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the Saturday and Sunday NFL games without any additional stress or worries. Several of us will be doing some fantasy football scoreboard watching today and tomorrow, and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. Steelers fans will also be paying close attention to a few other AFC teams playing on Saturday, as the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, and Los Angeles Chargers are all still fighting for playoff spots. The Steelers also host the Bengals in Week 18.

This thread can be used throughout this Saturday to discuss the three NFL Week 17 games being played. I have included the RSS feed below, which is set to refresh every 15 minutes from the NFL team accounts to show all videos, so you might want to refresh this post often to see the updates.