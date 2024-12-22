NFL Week 16 Sunday Gameday Discussion Thread – 2024

With the Pittsburgh Steelers having already played their Week 16 game on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens, we’ll have a chance to sit back and watch all of the Sunday NFL games without any additional stress or worries. Several of us will be doing some fantasy football scoreboard watching today, and we invite everyone to watch along and chime in below in the comments. Steelers fans will also be paying close attention to the two other AFC North teams playing on Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals are hosting the Cleveland Browns. The Bengals need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

This thread can be used throughout this Sunday to discuss the NFL Week 16 games. I have the included RSS feed below set to refresh every 15 minutes from the NFL team accounts to show all videos, so you might want to refresh this post often to see the updates.