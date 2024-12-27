NFL Insider Calls Zach Frazier One Of The Draft’s Biggest Steals

While Pittsburgh Steelers first-round OT Troy Fautanu had his rookie season wiped out by a dislocated kneecap, second-round pick Zach Frazier has been as advertised and looks like a long-term staple at center. In fact, NFL Insider Albert Breer called Frazier one of the draft’s biggest steals, the Steelers’ thievery shining through on Day 2 of last April’s draft.

“Further down the line, I’d go with Steelers second-round pick Zach Frazier,” Breer wrote in a Friday Sports Illustrated column. “Internally, Pittsburgh feels like he’ll soon be one of the NFL’s best centers, and he’s helped to stabilize an area of the field that’s been a trouble spot for the Steelers for years.”

Pittsburgh’s finally found its answer to replacing Maurkice Pouncey, who retired after the 2020 season. The team’s first attempt came after selecting Kendrick Green in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. But he was rushed into the lineup and was a poor fit, struggling as a rookie, spending his sophomore year as a backup, and traded before his third season officially began. In 2022, the Steelers signed veteran Mason Cole, who proved serviceable in his first year before regressing in 2023. He was released before 2024 officially began.

The Steelers landed on Frazier with the 49th pick as they went all in investing in their offensive line in the 2024 draft. Fautanu got things started in the first round while Frazier fell into their laps as the last Tier 1 center of the class. Pittsburgh followed that by selecting guard Mason McCormick in the fourth round.

After Nate Herbig’s season-ending shoulder injury, Frazier assumed the top spot and save for a midseason ankle sprain, hasn’t looked back. His tenacity and aggressiveness fit the culture the Steelers are attempting to build. His strength in pass protection and movement in the run game have been on display throughout the year while playing clean and smart.

While Pittsburgh’s o-line hasn’t ascended late in the season like the team has hoped and even Frazier has areas to improve, such as stunt pickup, Frazier is a slam-dunk starter for 2025 and likely beyond. There are young tools up front the team can build upon. McCormick, hopefully OT Broderick Jones, and Fautanu once he’s healthy next year.