NFL Could Make Facemask Penalties Reviewable, Mulls Onside Kick Change

After repeated missed facemask calls this season, the NFL could be making a change. League executive Troy Vincent said the NFL is open to expanding replay assist to include facemask penalties.

AP reporter Rob Maaddi tweeted the idea a short time ago.

NFL executive Troy Vincent says facemask penalties are among plays that could be under consideration for replay assist. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) December 11, 2024

That tweet alone doesn’t offer specifics. While replay assist has been able to help negate penalties, flags already thrown, they aren’t able to assess penalties that weren’t flagged. That was noted early in the offseason, at least in how it related to roughing the passer and intentional grounding.

Starting next season, the NFL will expand its replay assist to include helping officials on plays where flags were thrown on intentional grounding, roughing the passer and runner hit out of bounds . Replay assist will *only* be used when the flag has already been thrown. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 29, 2024

However, as if they weren’t already enough layers, QB Russell Wilson was given a late flag for intentional grounding Sunday in the Steelers’ win over the Cleveland Browns that seemingly came from replay assist. Jim Nantz referenced it in the booth though head referee Land Clark made no mention of the call coming from above.

Generally, replay assist can’t add a penalty. Which does nothing to solve the missed calls against Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold and Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow this year. Darnold was grabbed around the facemask and pulled down for a safety while two calls against Burrow have been missed, including one in the Bengals’ Monday night win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The overall takeaway is that the NFL is considering expanding replay assist responsibility a direction the league has been headed for several years. That’s a good thing. Frankly, why everything can’t be subject to review is confusing, a league admitting it only wants to get some of its calls correct. Though there’s always a risk of slowing the game down, replay assist has shown it can be done in a quick manner and slowing the game down by seconds to get a crucial call correct is a worthy trade-off.

Additionally, the league is open to changing the onside kick rules to something different. Perhaps using the often-suggested model of a “4th-and-long” play where the offense retains possession if it converts.

NFL exec Troy Vincent also mentions an openness to seriously considering alternatives to the onside kick, including a single offensive play to retain possssion. Says those proposals have gained support in recent years and coaches could design something creative. One to watch. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 11, 2024

Under new NFL rules, onside kicks must be declared and can only be used in the fourth quarter. The success rates are low, hovering around three percent.

Any changes have to come through the Competition Committee, which will vote this offseason. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is a member of the committee and has largely been open to making plays more reviewable.