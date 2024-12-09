Myles Garrett Admits Steelers ‘Had A Good Plan For Me’ This Time

While he finished with a sack and a recovered fumble, Myles Garrett largely remained quiet in the Steelers’ win over the Browns. Considering their season was on the line, and the last time he played the Steelers he declared in no uncertain terms that he is the best defender in football, one might have expected a little more out of him.

One didn’t get that, however, but they did get a more humble Myles Garrett after the game. Although for some reason he challenged Steelers fans who made him feel bad inside, he could only acknowledge the plan. Until it was too late, the Steelers kept him at bay.

“They had a good plan for me”, Garrett admitted, via the Browns’ website, in contrast to the Steelers’ last game. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year recorded three sacks in the first half last time, and LT Dan Moore Jr. admitted that their plan didn’t work.

“They stuck to it; they made some plays when they were getting [the ball] out quick”, Garrett said of the Steelers’ plan to limit his impact on the game. Later on, he said that, “Hell yeah”, the Steelers threw the kitchen sink at him. “But it’s to be expected, how the first game [went]”.

To his credit, Myles Garrett didn’t use that as an excuse for his numbers, only acknowledging the question asked of him. And there is no question that the Steelers tried extensively to limit him, as most teams do. Virtually every team treats every great rusher, like the Steelers’ T.J. Watt, like a celebrity dodging autograph-seekers. Although with kids these days I hear autographs aren’t a thing anymore, so selfies, I guess. Anyway…

All told, Garrett finished with three tackles, including the sack, and a recovered fumble. Of his two non-sack tackles, one was a defensive stop, the other was not. He also recorded multiple pressures, one of which induced Russell Wilson’s highly questionable intentional grounding penalty.

By no means did Garrett play poorly, to be sure. But when you’re one of the greatest defenders in the game and you hype yourself up like your own personal Don King, you better produce. Especially when your season is on the line. Because while everybody knew the Browns’ season was already over, Garrett pretended it wasn’t.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter what the Steelers did to slow Myles Garrett down. The only thing that matters is that it worked and that they can replicate it in the future. If they have to commit extra attention to make sure he doesn’t wreck the game, and he doesn’t wreck the game, then it’s worth it.

Last time out, the Steelers committed extra attention to Garrett but still let him wreck the game. At least, he wrecked the first half, even though the Steelers came back before losing. This time, Garrett’s late-game fumble recovery and sack meant little. But I’m sure he had a nice pass-rush win rate or something.