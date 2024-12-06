‘My Estimation Has Been Changing Rapidly:’ Mina Kimes Believes In Steelers With A Caveat

Mina Kimes is becoming a believer in the Pittsburgh Steelers.

On a recent episode of The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny, Kimes talked about the Steelers’ upcoming rematch against the Browns, picking Pittsburgh to win. However, she did point out a very important key for the team this go around.

“Russ has just got to play faster,” Kimes said. “Seeing the good and the bad in recent weeks in terms of last week obviously being good. He was fantastic against admittedly a very bad Bengals defense, and he got the ball out quickly and I think that’s a common thread in the games it looks good. Against the Browns he had a 3.3 [seconds] to throw and he ate a bunch of sacks that he didn’t have to. I just think if he plays on time, it will be better.

It’s no question that Wilson’s best game this season came against the Bengals last Sunday. He was decisive, looking like vintage Russ with several anticipatory throws, most notably to Calvin Austin III for on a 23-yard touchdown.

Against the Browns on Nov. 21, as Kimes alluded too, it was a different story. Wilson, despite a decent statistical game, wasn’t great. His tendency to hold onto the ball and take sacks bit the Steelers, giving flashbacks of his time in Denver. In total, the Steelers gave up four sacks, which frankly would have been more if not for the snow making it more difficult for the Browns pass rushers to find their footing. That can’t be the case this week if Pittsburgh hopes to split the season series against Cleveland. Wilson needs to be able to make quick reads and build on his momentum from a week ago.

Another thing that the Steelers will surely want to build on from last week is their run game. Kimes mentions it as another key factor to the game and Wilson staying in a groove.

“They need to run the ball better against what I feel is a pretty mid Brown run defense,” Kimes said. “The games where it’s looked good and looked better are the ones where they have been able to run the ball well.”

Kimes talked about the importance of the rush opening up the pass and thus making it easier on Wilson, which the team has been able to do for the most part. In fact, the success of the offense and the marrying of the rush and pass has Kimes bullish on the Steelers for the first time in nearly five years.

“I think my estimation of this team has been changing rapidly,” she said. “I now have become a pretty strong believer in the formula they have going in some way.”

I believe I speak for most Steelers fans when I say we generally feel the same. For the first time since the Ben Roethlisberger era, it feels like the Steelers have an offense competent enough to give them a chance against any NFL team.

For now, though, they need to set their sights on Cleveland and righting a wrong from a few weeks ago.