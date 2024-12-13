‘Must-See TV’: Chris Long Says Eagles OL Against Steelers DL Will Be ‘Cinema’ Sunday

Typically when you think of big-time matchups that will have a lot of eyes on them, particularly in football, it’s the flashy ones, like a star receiver against a star cornerback or a pair of star quarterbacks battling it out. Maybe even two great head coaches going head-to-head.

The matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Philadelphia Eagles might have some of that, particularly with QBs Russell Wilson and Jalen Hurts set to square off. But for former NFL defensive end and host of the “Green Light Podcast” Chris Long, the matchup Sunday between the Eagles’ offensive line and the Steelers’ defensive line is going to be “must-see TV.”

Fortunately for Long, nearly the entire country will have access to Steelers-Eagles in the 4:25 window on FOX.

“This is must-see TV if you like big guys. Must-see TV,” Long said of the matchup in the trenches, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “There’s not gonna be a better defensive line-offensive line matchup unless we see this thing again in the Super Bowl. Cam Heyward’s playing outstanding. The edges, they’re back, right? [Alex] Highsmith’s back. T.J.Watt, you’re gonna get him on Lane [Johnson]. I expect Lane to win that matchup. You are gonna get Highsmith on [Jordan] Mailata.

“You’re gonna get Cam Heyward on [Landon] Dickerson. You’re gonna get those fast ‘backers. That’s one thing they cleaned up this year. The kid from NC State [Payton Wilson], he can really roll. Cam Jurgens out in space. It’s gonna be cinema watching Eagles offense and their front against this front.”

As Long stated, the matchup between Steelers star OLB T.J. Watt and Eagles RT Lane Johnson is going to be a fantastic one, one that Johnson probably holds an edge in, considering his athleticism, size and production he’s had this season. On the year, Johnson has allowed just seven QB pressures.

That’s incredible.

On the other side Steelers OLB Alex Highsmith, along with Nick Herbig and Preston Smith, will find themselves matched up with the hulking Jordan Mailata. He has quietly been one of the better left tackles in football, one who doesn’t get enough credit.

It’s not just the great matchups on the perimeter, either. Cameron Heyward against Landon Dickerson at left guard will be a nasty, physical brawl throughout the game. Keeanu Benton against center Cam Jurgens and right guard Mekhi Becton will be fun to watch, too.

There are some great matchups sprinkled throughout the front for this Steelers-Eagles game. The old saying is games are won and lost up front. Sometimes that’s not really true, but on Sunday that will most certainly be the case.

Keep an eye on the big men in the trenches throughout.