Most Of Country Will See Steelers-Eagles Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday is FOX’s America’s Game of the Week, and fittingly most of the country will see the game. With FOX’s No. 1 team of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady on the call, it will be broadcast to almost the entire country. Most of the state of Florida will see the Buccaneers-Chargers game as will Los Angeles and Southern California. However, everywhere else will have Steelers-Eagles as their FOX game in the 4 PM/ET window. 506 Sports posted the coverage map for Week 15.

It’s a matchup that’s not short on intrigue. The Eagles are on a nine-game winning streak, and they haven’t lost at home to the Steelers since 1965. You read that right, the Steelers haven’t won in Philadelphia since Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon. Pittsburgh has gotten blown out during its last two trips to Lincoln Financial Field, losing 35-13 in 2022 and 34-3 in 2016. But the Steelers are coming in at 10-3 with Russell Wilson having rejuvenated the team and offense, and Pittsburgh is looking to prove it’s one of the best teams in the league by knocking off Philadelphia.

There’s also some tension within the Eagles, as WR A.J. Brown and QB Jalen Hurts don’t seem to be getting along. There are storylines aplenty, especially with WR George Pickens’ status in doubt for the Steelers. Pittsburgh is also looking to stop RB Saquon Barkley in his pursuit of history, as Barkley has a chance to break the single-season rushing record. He enters Week 15 with 1,623 yards on the ground in his first season in an Eagles uniform.

From a broadcast perspective, it’ll be interesting to hear Brady call a Steelers game after he had so many memorable matchups with them throughout his career. While he usually ended up getting the better of Pittsburgh, the Steelers did get the better of him in his last start against them as a defense decimated by injuries found a way to beat Brady’s Buccaneers 20-18 in 2022.

With in-state rivals looking to make a Super Bowl run matching up, it’s no surprise that the viewership for this game is expected to be high. Add all the storylines leading up to the game, and you have a matchup that might wind up being one of the best in the season, and it’s getting the reach that it deserves.