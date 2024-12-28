Minkah Fitzpatrick Fined, Ravens Marlon Humphrey Tagged For Taunting Steelers

Two defensive backs were fined from the Baltimore Ravens/Pittsburgh Steelers most recent matchup, one from each side. On the Steelers’ end, FS Minkah Fitzpatrick was fined $11,255 for a facemask penalty while Ravens’ CB Marlon Humphrey was fined $11,255 for taunting Pittsburgh at the end of his pick-six that essentially sealed Baltimore’s win.

The NFL made the announcements during its weekly Saturday update via the league’s operations page.

Fitzpatrick’s facemask came mid-way through the second quarter. Attempting to tackle Ravens’ WR Zay Flowers, Fitzpatrick grabbed a face full of facemask instead, tacking on an extra 15-yards of an already first down pickup.

Humphrey’s came later in the game, pick-sixing QB Russell Wilson and racing it back the other way for a 37-yard touchdown. Nearing the goal line, Humphrey turned back and held the ball out towards a chasing WR Calvin Austin III before celebrating in the end zone.

He was not flagged on the play. Post-game, he claimed he was attempting to lateral the ball to teammate David Ojabo.

So some people brought up to me that it looked like taunting or something, but I was trying to pitch him the football, and there’s no taunting there at all,” Humphrey told reporters after the win. “I just wanna make that very clear. And Ojabo’s a great guy. I wanted to pitch it to him. So, and then I got in the end zone and it was good.”

But the All-22 tape quickly disproves that. With a better angle, it’s clear Humphrey was looking straight back at Austin, not at the adjacent Ojabo.

The NFL didn’t believe Humphrey’s explanation and docked his pay, the same amount as Fitzpatrick.

Fine amounts are dictated by the CBA and increase a pre-set percentage each year. All money goes to NFL charities.

The Steelers and Ravens split their season series, Pittsburgh winning the first meeting while Baltimore dominated the second.