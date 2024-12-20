‘Mike Tomlin Wants The Ball In Lamar Jackson’s Hands:’ Dan Orlovsky Doesn’t Think Steelers Fear Ravens QB

While Mike Tomlin dubs Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson “Mr. Jackson,” a sign of the highest respect. Dan Orlovsky says don’t confuse that with fear. With the game on the line, he thinks Tomlin would rather dare Jackson to make a play than anyone else.

Discussing Saturday’s game during a Thursday episode of First Take, Orlovsky weighed in on how Pittsburgh perceives Baltimore.

“That’s the one team who gets Lamar to be a version that he’s not,” Orlovsky told the panel of Jason McCourty and Stephen A. Smith. “It gets Lamar to play a version in a style of ball that he’s just not. They absolutely got his Kryptonite. I don’t think this Pittsburgh defense fears Lamar Jackson. I think they respect Lamar Jackson. I don’t think they’re fearful of him.

“Candidly, I think Mike Tomlin wants the ball in Lamar Jackson’s hands,” Orlovsky said. “I think he’d rather have Lamar Jackson because the style of play that they play against him rather than Derrick Henry.”

In fact, that was essentially Tomlin’s response about facing Jackson way back in 2020.

“We have respect for him but we do not fear him,” Tomlin told reporters that November.

Jackson’s struggles against Pittsburgh are well-documented and continued into 2024. Though the sample size is relatively small at just four games, Jackson has had his fits against the Steelers. Just five touchdowns to eight interceptions, including a poor showing in Week 11. In an 18-16 loss, Jackson completed less than half his passes while throwing just one touchdown and one interception, though the latter was a spectacular interception by rookie Payton Wilson.

It’s one reason why the Steelers have had plenty of success in recent years against the Ravens. Despite the close nature of the rivalry, Pittsburgh has won eight of the last nine. Jackson hasn’t even started half those games, but victories have been hard to come by no matter which quarterback is in the lineup.

It’s fair to say the Steelers don’t fear the Ravens. But they know the threat Jackson can be. It’s why their game plans have often centered around minimizing his rushing ability. They’ve been willing to let running backs have success in order to contain Jackson. And the Steelers’ defense is willing to blitz him to squeeze him in the pocket, even if in an ideal world, Pittsburgh rushes four and drops seven into coverage.

Against Henry, Pittsburgh has tweaked their approach and paid rightful attention to slowing him down. It allowed Jackson to have more breathing room on designed runs, carrying the ball four times for 46 yards in the first matchup. It’s the challenge of having a top-end quarterback and running back. Orlovsky’s point might be a tad strong, but the Steelers have to feel as comfortable and confident facing Jackson as any defense in football.