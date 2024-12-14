Mike Tomlin Reveals How Cam Heyward Put Ryan Shazier On Steelers’ Radar

There are multiple reasons why Mike Tomlin is one of the best coaches in the NFL and the public likely isn’t aware of all of his unique strategies. Tomlin recently revealed one method he employs while attending college player’s Pro Days. While travelling to watch one senior or draft-eligible prospect, he’ll poke around and gather intel on a future star, sometimes by asking the prospect he’s made the trip to watch himself. That’s what happened when Tomlin touched down in Columbus, Ohio in 2011 for the Ohio State Buckeyes’ Pro Day.

“I’ve used that tactic over the years,” Tomlin said Saturday during The Mike Tomlin Show. “The guys that I’ve been introduced to have always been unique players. I remember talking to Cam Heyward at his Pro Day and wanting him to introduce me to someone. He introduced me to Ryan Shazier, who was 18 years old at the time. That’s been an interesting project for me.”

While he’s a grizzled veteran now, back in 2011, Heyward was simply a young man getting ready to leave Ohio State for the NFL. Before he left, it sounds like he got to know Shazier well enough to see his talents. Although the two of them didn’t play for Ohio State at the same time, Shazier entering as Heyward was exiting, a quick impression was clearly made.

It’s funny how things worked out from there. Heyward was drafted by the Steelers shortly after, while Shazier went on to become one of the best linebackers in college football. Even back then, Heyward had an eye for talent. In 2014, Shazier would follow in Heyward’s footsteps drafted by the Steelers in the first round.

He had the makings of a gamechanger in the NFL. When watching him, it becomes obvious why Heyward picked him to introduce to Tomlin. Shazier’s athleticism was unreal. His blazing speed and incredible instincts made him a perfect fit to face off against modern-day NFL offenses.

Unfortunately, Ryan Shazier’s story ended far sooner than it should’ve. Most fans are likely aware that Shazier never got to reach his full potential in the NFL. A tragic on-field 2017 injury ended his career and temporarily paralyzed him. Thankfully, he never stopped fighting, managing to regain the use of his limbs.

It would be interesting to hear how many other Steelers originally met Tomlin through this method of his. It’s a fascinating strategy. As a head coach in the NFL, Tomlin probably isn’t aware of every freshman on every college team. Few people would know them better than their teammates, though.

Shazier’s NFL story didn’t end on a positive note, but he was a valuable piece of the Steelers’ defense for years. Things like that are why Tomlin has been so successful in the NFL. You don’t rack up 18 consecutive non-losing seasons by being bad at your job.