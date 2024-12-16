Mike Tomlin ‘Optimistic’ About T.J. Watt’s Availability For Saturday

With Pittsburgh Steelers OLB T.J. Watt suffering an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the team’s Week 15 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles and the Steelers having a short week ahead of their Saturday matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, Watt’s availability is a major topic for the Steelers this week.

While Pittsburgh has a day off today and the team won’t hit the practice field until tomorrow, head coach Mike Tomlin offered some good news in his weekly press conference, saying that he’s “optimistic” about the star outside linebacker’s status for Saturday.

“I’m also optimistic about the availability of T.J. [Watt] based on what I’ve seen today,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel.

Tomlin also said earlier in his press conference he was leaving the “door ajar” for Watt to play and that he saw him walking “rather comfortably” but officially had him listed as questionable. Watt’s practice participation later in the week will be a better guide as to whether or not he’s able to play. But the fact that he seemed to be able to walk without issue is a good sign, and it’s also a good sign he was able to talk to reporters after the game yesterday.

Watt suffered a low-ankle injury, which is better than if it was a high-ankle injury. Given that, there is a real chance he’s able to play on Saturday against Baltimore. OLB Alex Highsmith missed the team’s first matchup with Baltimore in Week 11 due to a low ankle sprain he suffered in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders, but it seems as if there’s a chance that Watt’s injury isn’t as serious and he’ll be able to suit up, giving the Steelers their two starting outside linebackers healthy against Baltimore.

It’s good that we’re not even 24 hours out from the game on Sunday and Tomlin noted Watt was walking around “comfortably” and he didn’t have any noticeable limp when he walked to the locker room yesterday. It would still be impressive if he’s able to turn around and play six days later, but Tomlin was adamant that “all who are healthy will play” as the Steelers look to clinch the AFC North with a win over Baltimore. Even if the Steelers need to limit Watt from his usual number of snaps, he’s still a game-wrecker and someone who could make an impact for Pittsburgh. It sounds as if there’s a real chance that he’ll be able to go on Saturday.