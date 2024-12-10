Mike Tomlin Excited To Watch Pass Rush ‘Collective’ Let Their Talents Show With ‘Continual Pressure’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have an identity defensively, and that’s getting after the passer. To do that, they’ve had to invest heavily in the outside linebacker position over the years, leading to what they have now in T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig and Preston Smith.

Sunday against the Cleveland Browns marked the first time since Week 3 that the Steelers have had a fully healthy pass-rush unit due to various injuries to Highsmith and Herbig.

That showed against the Browns as Highsmith had a sack and six pressures while Watt had five pressures. Smith — who was acquired via trade at the trade deadline Nov. 5 — added two pressures against Browns QB Jameis Winston, helping the Steelers pick up a 27-14 win to move to 10-3.

With Highsmith back healthy and the Steelers having all the firepower available off the edge, head coach Mike Tomlin — who spoke to the media Tuesday — stated why he’s excited about the outside linebackers moving forward.

“Just continual pressure. We invest a lot in that collective,” Tomlin said of having everyone available off the edge, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “We added to that collective in terms of Preston Smith as well, and you can’t run outta rush men. The moments oftentimes that we refer to that define games and settings like this are one-dimensional pass in circumstances, third down, two minute, et cetera, are combinations of multiple situations, third down, in the red zone.

“And so, you can’t run outta rush men. I’m glad that we have everyone at our disposal and I’m excited about watching that collective continue to divide that labor up, and let their talent show individually and collectively.”

Within the Steelers’ 3-4 defense, the OLB position is the key cog. Without great play at that position, the defense will struggle — in large part due to the heavy workload that position takes on, not only rushing the passer but in the run game as well.

Fortunately for the Steelers, they have some great players at the position, helping power one of the league’s best defenses.

Watt has had a bit of a down year based on his lofty standards, but he remains one of the best EDGE defenders in the NFL, and it’s really not much of a debate. He wrecks games with his ability to knock the football out when getting home to the quarterback, or even to the running back in space.

Herbig has taken his game to another level under the tutelage of Watt, becoming a master at knocking the football out when he gets the opportunity, too. Meanwhile, Smith has been a solid pass rusher throughout his career, providing rather ridiculous depth as the team’s OLB4.

Then there’s Highsmith. He returned from a high-ankle sprain Sunday and dominated against the Browns, finishing as one of the highest-graded Steelers in the win, all while winning his matchup time after time.

As the weather gets colder and the games get tighter, the Steelers’ pass rush is going to need to continue to produce pressures and find ways to get the quarterback on the ground, especially in upcoming matchups against the Eagles, Ravens and Chiefs.

That’s what the outside linebackers were brought here to do, and that’s what they’ll need to do in big moments.