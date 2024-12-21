Mike Tomlin Credits ‘Quick And Fast’ Calvin Austin III For Explosive-Play Success

While wide receiver George Pickens gets a lot of credit for the explosive play element in the offense of the Pittsburgh Steelers, third-year wide receiver Calvin Austin III is a guy that can’t be forgotten about.

On the season, Austin has nine receptions of 20+ yards and has put up 28 receptions for 452 yards and four touchdowns. Austin has really taken off with Russell Wilson at QB, too, after Wilson took over as the starting quarterback for the Black and Gold.

Though he’s a bit undersized, Calvin Austin has thrived this season for the Steelers, stretching the field vertically and providing an explosive element after the catch.

For Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, Austin is a “quick and fast” weapon. He can get in and out of breaks quickly and then has the speed to run away from defenders to create separation, leading to his big-play production this season.