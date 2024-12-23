‘Mike Does A Heck Of A Job:’ Chiefs’ Andy Reid Praises Tomlin’s Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Mike Tomlin and Kansas City Chiefs’ Andy Reid are two of the longest-tenured coaches in the NFL. Reid’s been leading the charge since 1999, first with the Eagles and with the Chiefs since 2013. Tomlin’s paced the Steelers’ sideline since 2007.

Both men will be in Pittsburgh on Christmas Day. Previewing the matchup, Reid offered Tomlin plenty of praise.

“Look forward to the challenge of playing Pittsburgh,” Reid told reporters via the team’s YouTube channel. “Good football team. Mike does a heck of a job there with his group. And he’s got good, good coaches, good coordinators, and good players. So that’s why they’re doing well this year.”

Unfortunately, the Steelers aren’t doing well as of late. Losers of two straight, Pittsburgh will try to rebound against the 14-1 Chiefs, carrying the league’s best record. Though their offense isn’t as daunting as season’s past, QB Patrick Mahomes is still a potent player and has owned the Steelers in his previous three starts. Combined, he’s thrown for 14 touchdowns and one interception while his teams have averaged 40 points per game. This year, they’re winning “uglier” but like Pittsburgh, have found ways to win tight games and capture the final moments.

Despite their tenures, Reid and Tomlin haven’t met often in their current capacities. Just twice while Reid was in Philadelphia, each team splitting a win. But Reid knows Tomlin well from his NFC days with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“I used to play him every year, at least when I was in Philadelphia,” Reid said. “His teams are tough. They’re well-coached and they’re gonna play hard every snap. They’re gonna give you an honest down every snap. So you gotta come in ready to go.”

Since Reid arrived in Kansas City, the results are also even, each side winning four contests. But with Mahomes, Reid holds the recent edge, winning each of the past three matchups.

A win would right the ship for a sinking Pittsburgh squad. Getting healthier with WR George Pickens on the field will boost the Steelers’ odds. It may come down to the final moments, areas of the game where Tomlin and Reid-coached teams have had plenty of success. Something’s gotta give here, and for Pittsburgh’s sake, hopefully the ball breaks their way.