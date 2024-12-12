‘Makes My Day Easy:’ Mike Tomlin Raves About ‘Ageless Wonder’ Cam Heyward

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense has been spectacular this year. That hasn’t been due to just one player either. It’s been a real team effort. However, the leader of that team deserves some special recognition. What Cam Heyward has been doing this year has been absolutely stunning. At 35 years old, he looks like a new man. Even Mike Tomlin is in awe of Heyward’s exploits.

“He is such a treat,” Tomlin said Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show. “He is playing lights out. His play has been top tier. He is playing as good as he has ever played. He’s an ageless wonder. But I also just really appreciate the fact that he is Pittsburgh born and raised.

“We drafted this guy in 2011, and just to watch him grow as a player and a human, it’s been cool to be a part of that. And it really just makes my day easy, to be quite honest with you. That dude understands what we’re doing here, our approach to business, our culture, our values. He embodies all of those things.”

It’s easy to see why Tomlin has so many positive things to say about Heyward. He’s the elder statesman of the entire team and the Steelers’ heart and soul. He’s been with them through so much, and even now, closer to the end of his career, he’s still playing like one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL.

Heyward has eight sacks, which means he could crack double digits by the time the season is over. That would put him in some elite company, considering his age. This year should do a lot to help Heyward potentially make the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day.

Before the season began, the Steelers rewarded Heyward with a contract extension. Some people questioned the move because of Heyward’s age and the fact that his 2023 campaign was hampered by injury. However, the move looks genius now. Heyward has earned every penny.

Tomlin is also correct that Heyward is more valuable than just what he does on the field. His veteran presence keeps the defense steady. Also, his off-the-field commitment provide a fantastic role model for everyone. There are reasons why Heyward won the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award in 2023. Pittsburgh’s community is so lucky to have him.

At this point, the only thing eluding Heyward is a Super Bowl victory. That could change this year. The Steelers have their best team in years, and the AFC doesn’t have one team that clearly stands above the rest. If they can survive these final weeks of the season, they could make a deep postseason run. Hopefully, it ends with Heyward hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.