‘Lucky To Have That Kid On Our Sideline’: Cam Heyward Praises Keeanu Benton’s Play On INT

It’s pretty rare when a defensive lineman — particularly a nose tackle — records an interception. Fortunately for the Pittsburgh Steelers, that’s exactly what second-year nose tackle Keeanu Benton did in the first half against the Cleveland Browns Sunday at Acrisure Stadium.

On a screen pass from Browns’ QB Jameis Winston, Benton jumped the intended pass for running back Nick Chubb and made a great play on the football, picking off the pass and returning it 11 yards. It set the Steelers up deep in Cleveland territory, ultimately leading to the go-ahead touchdown for the Black and Gold.

Prior to the interception, it had been a relatively quiet season for Benton, who was without a sack and hadn’t created much splash on the season. He saved it for a great time, though.

With his interception, Benton earned quite a bit of praise from fellow defensive lineman and team captain Cameron Heyward after the game, though Heyward did joke that Benton wouldn’t be getting a game ball for an interception.

“Game ball? It’s just one interception. If that’s the case, I’m waiting on mine. I’ve never got one for that. But, a heck of a play,” Heyward said of Benton’s interception, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube page. “Great awareness just to track it down the line. It wasn’t like it was popped in the air or anything, but can’t say enough about the kid.

“He works his tail off, and I know he wants big plays all the time, but it was a big play for us in this game. Lucky to have that kid on our sideline.”

Cam Heyward spoke to the media following our win over the Browns. pic.twitter.com/kh6r0Lk6xk — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 8, 2024

Entering his second season in the NFL, Benton was expected to take a leap after a strong rookie season. That hasn’t exactly been the case this season, though that’s not to say Benton has been a disappointment. The splash just hasn’t been there.

Until Sunday, that is, thanks to Jameis Winston.

Not only was the interception huge, it showed just how hard Benton works at his craft and how smart of a player he is, working down the line of scrimmage after reading screen quickly and then showing off his athleticism to make a play on the football in the air.

As Heyward said, the Steelers are lucky to have a player like Benton, who has the work ethic and determination to make himself great, on their sideline. He’s the heir apparent along the defensive line, so it was very rewarding to see him get his hands on the football and create the turnover.

Up next, a turnover t-shirt. Well deserved, too.