‘Low Ego High Output’: Steelers WR Coach Zach Azzanni Praises His Unit For Stepping Up Sans George Pickens

The Pittsburgh Steelers had to make do without WR George Pickens yesterday, and they still put up 27 points. They could have put up more, taking Victory Formation in the red zone at the end of the game. Though TE Pat Freiermuth had a strong game, credit goes to WR coach Zach Azzanni, who had his unit ready.

The Steelers didn’t throw the ball a lot without Pickens, and they did have some early issues. They finished the game strong, however, passing when they needed to. In the second half, Russell Wilson only attempted 10 passes, completing seven for 112 yards and two touchdowns. That included one to an Azzanni favorite, Van Jefferson.

George Pickens missed his first game yesterday since entering the league. He developed an injury late in the week and the Steelers decided to sit him at the last minute. As a result, Zach Azzanni had to call upon the likes of Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek. And they were part of a unit that delivered against the Cleveland Browns.

“Proud of my Group! They prepare correctly, they are pros and are ready for any scenario”, Azzanni tweeted after the Steelers beat the Browns minus Pickens. “Low ego high output. We aren’t perfect but we fight like Steelers”.

Proud of my Group! They prepare correctly, they are pros and are ready for any scenario.

Low ego high output . We aren't perfect but we fight like Steelers.

Head down and Work

R.D.A — Zach Azzanni COACH Z (@CoachZSteelers) December 9, 2024

The Steelers hired Zach Azzanni this offseason to be their wide receivers coach. Many believe one of the principal reasons was to give George Pickens more of a disciplinarian. Whether or not that has worked, one can make the argument, given his weekly fines. However, he has produced on the field more often than not, and that’s what counts the most (until it doesn’t).

For his part, Azzanni has had virtually nothing but positive things to say about Pickens. While they had a flare-up or two early in training camp, both praised one another in the end. Either way, the Steelers are 10-3 when many thought they would finish last in the division, so something is working.

The Steelers did not have a prolific passing day yesterday, but they didn’t need one. Scotty Miller contributed with three catches for 38 yards, Mike Williams three for 36. Van Jefferson notched his second touchdown of the season, though Calvin Austin III caught just one short pass. Ben Skowronek did not catch a pass this week, though he did last week even with George Pickens available. The only one Zach Azzanni hasn’t gotten going is Roman Wilson—and he is on IR.

Outside of Pickens and Austin, the Steelers’ wide receiver group is entirely new, along with Azzanni. Wilson is a rookie draft pick while Miller and Jefferson were signed as cheap veterans. Skowronek was a late addition via the practice squad as a veteran, and the Steelers traded for Mile Williams weeks ago.

Considering the turnover, plus the change from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson at quarterback, I think Azzanni has gotten about as much as could be expected out of this wide receiver group. Especially bearing in mind Pickens’ expected target share along with needs for Pat Freiermuth and the backs to contribute. In other words, I think he does have a lot to be proud of after this one.