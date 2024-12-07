Look: Gold End Zones Return To Acrisure Stadium Ahead Of Browns Matchup

Ahead of Sunday’s Week 14 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium, the popular gold end zones are making their return.

Now that the Pittsburgh Panthers’ season is over, the gold end zones are returning to Acrisure Stadium, with “Pittsburgh” in the north end zone and “Steelers” in the south end zone surrounded by the Steelers’ gold.

That was revealed by the livestream from the top of the stadium for Weatherstem.com.

The Gold endzones are now back at Acrisure Stadium #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/okxKOUKOR7 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 7, 2024

The end zones painted gold were a staple in the 70s at Three Rivers Stadium, and then into the 90s before the Steelers moved to then-Heinz Field for the 2001 season. Then, things changed in 2002 when the words “Pittsburgh” and “Steelers” in the north and south end zones were painted in gold, rather than the full end zone.

But in recent years, the gold end zones have returned late in the season once Pitt was done playing.

Now, they’re making their return ahead of the Week 14 matchup against the Browns, which is a big AFC North battle for the Steelers, who need to get a win back against the Browns after dropping the Week 12 matchup on the road on Thursday Night Football.

Entering the Week 14 matchup, the Steelers are seeming in great shape physically as veteran OLB Alex Highsmith is poised to return, while others like Calvin Austin III and Cory Trice Jr. are good to go, though WR George Pickens remains questionable with a hamstring injury that popped up Friday in practice ahead of the matchup with the Browns.

The last time the Steelers played at home with the gold end zones, the Steelers rolled to a 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals last season in Week 16, so hopefully the gold end zones will bring further luck for the Steelers, starting Sunday against the Brown in a big AFC North tilt.