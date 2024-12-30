Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,397)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,397 on this Monday afternoon, I explain why I’d like to see Beanie Bishop Jr. more involved on defense after three weeks of declining snap totals.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1397)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7029821987
6bc9mw6n