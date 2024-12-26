Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,393)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,393 on this Sunday afternoon, I say player frustration with the Steelers’ communication and execution on defense is very concerning this late in the year.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1393)
